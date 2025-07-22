

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $162.5 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $214.5 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $277.3 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $2.536 billion from $2.710 billion last year.



Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $162.5 Mln. vs. $214.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.536 Bln vs. $2.710 Bln last year.



