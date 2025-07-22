Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.07.2025
WKN: A3EUTE | ISIN: US89686D3035 | Ticker-Symbol: TVA0
NASDAQ
21.07.25 | 17:19
3,640 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2025 13:34 Uhr
81 Leser
trivago N.V.'s Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Scheduled for August 5, 2025; Webcast Scheduled for August 6, 2025


DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - July 22, 2025 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter for the period ended June 30, 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 after market close. On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CEST / 8:15 AM EDT.

These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/.A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.


About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a leading global hotel search and price comparison platform and one of the most recognized travel brands in the world. When price savvy travelers are searching for a hotel, we want trivago to be the obvious choice. We aim to help travelers find the best place to stay and the best time to go. trivago aims to enable them to book with confidence, saving travelers valuable time and money. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we seek to personalize and simplify the hotel search experience for millions of travelers every month. We provide access to more than 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries.

Investor Contact:

ir@trivago.com

Media Contact:

naomi.mnyamana@trivago.com



