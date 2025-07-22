Through its Electric Air Mobility segment, Jaunt Air Mobility, AIRO's new presence at Quebec's YMX Innovation Centre enables real-world testing, regulatory validation, and rapid deployment of certified cargo drone solutions-reinforcing its leadership in sustainable aerospace.

AIRO (Nasdaq: AIRO), a global leader in advanced aerospace and defense technologies, today announced at EAA AirVenture 2025 in Oshkosh, WI, the development of its new middle-mile, medium-lift cargo drone and the expansion of its operations into the YMX Innovation Zone in Mirabel, Quebec. The initiative is led by its Electric Air Mobility segment, Jaunt Air Mobility, and its Canadian subsidiary, Jaunt Air Mobility Canada.

Jaunt's presence in this hub for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) innovation strengthens its collaboration with Vertiko Mobilité, a Canadian leader in AAM operations and ground infrastructure development, and benefits from the support of Aéroports de Montréal (ADM).

A Next-Generation Cargo Drone for Middle-Mile Operations

The new cargo drone is designed to carry 250-500 lbs. over distances of 200+ miles, aiming to provide an efficient, low-emission alternative to traditional middle-mile freight solutions such as box trucks and tractor-trailers.

Leveraging Jaunt's patented Slowed-Rotor Compound (SRC) technology, the aircraft combines the vertical takeoff capability of a helicopter with the cruise efficiency of a fixed-wing airplane, which has the potential to offer unique benefits in safety, performance, and efficiency in the emerging AAM market.

As part of the aircraft's development roadmap, Jaunt is advancing Command Control (C2) capabilities, including robust support for both cellular and satellite communications. Regulatory approvals are underway to enable beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) operation using dual-redundant data links, ensuring secure, high-availability command pathways in complex and remote airspaces.

The aircraft is supported by a modular Ground Control System (GCS) that integrates real-time flight monitoring, dynamic mission planning, and secure communications management. The GCS platform is designed for multi-aircraft operations, provides full situational awareness, and supports seamless transitions between communication links to enable highly adaptable mission control from fixed or mobile operations centers.

"We're thrilled to unveil our cargo drone-an innovative solution designed to serve both remote and urban communities," said Martin Peryea, SVP GM of AIRO's Electric Air Mobility segment and leader of Jaunt. "Our work on the CORRIDAIR Project with our partner Vertiko Mobilité demonstrated the transformative potential of this technology, especially for First Nation communities in rural Quebec, where access to critical medical supplies and fuel is limited. Building on that success, and integrating advanced drone technologies from across AIRO, we believe that we're uniquely positioned to harness the full capabilities of YMX's infrastructure and ecosystem."

YMX Innovation Zone: Accelerating Real-World Testing and Validation

By joining the YMX Innovation Zone, Jaunt and its partners gain access to a collaborative ecosystem that brings together technological expertise, regulatory guidance, and operational support. This concentration of research institutions, industry leaders, and government stakeholders fosters an environment designed for accelerated testing, certification, and commercialization.

This strategic location enables Jaunt to move from concept to real-world deployment more efficiently, bridging design, regulatory validation, and operational readiness within one integrated hub.

"AIRO remains deeply committed to driving the rapid evolution of Advanced Air Mobility and delivering real-world solutions to the market," said Captain Joe Burns, CEO of AIRO. "As we progress toward Transport Canada certification and scale manufacturing in Montreal, this cargo drone represents a strategic milestone to deliver advanced air mobility solutions to customers sooner while building the foundation for potential future mixed-use and passenger services."

"Bringing our cargo drone to market is more than a technological milestone-it's a convergence of AIRO's deep expertise across unmanned systems and electric air mobility," said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Executive Chairman of AIRO. "By leveraging the synergies between our drone and eVTOL platforms, we're creating a scalable, interoperable ecosystem that addresses both cargo and passenger needs. Our expansion into the YMX Innovation Zone accelerates this vision, enabling real-world testing and regulatory alignment in one of the world's most forward-thinking aerospace environments."

With its expansion into the YMX Innovation Zone and the introduction of its cargo drone platform, AIRO continues to shape the future of Advanced Air Mobility-delivering scalable, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of logistics, infrastructure, and communities worldwide.

About AIRO

AIRO (Nasdaq: AIRO) is a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. AIRO is organized into four operating segments, each of which represents a critical growth vector in the aerospace and defense market: Drones, Avionics, Training, and Electric Air Mobility.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates," or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions. These forward-looking statements may be included throughout this press release, and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the development, expected capabilities, potential customers and regulatory approval of the Jaunt cargo drone. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in AIRO's prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 16, 2025, as well as in other filings AIRO may make with the SEC in the future. AIRO's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. AIRO undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

