AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRO) ("AIRO" or the "Company"), a global leader in advanced aerospace and defense technologies, today announced that it will host a conference call to report its financial results for the second quarter 2025 at 8:00 a.m., ET, on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Participants can join the call by dialing 1 (800)-715-9871 (US) or 1 (646)-307-1963 (international) and enter the access code 4209950. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, visit the Event Presentations section of AIRO's investor relations website at AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. Events Presentations, or by clicking on the link HERE. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call. The earnings press release and related materials will also be available on AIRO's investor relations website at https://investor.theairogroup.com/.

About AIRO

AIRO is a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. AIRO is organized into four operating segments, each of which represents a critical growth vector in the aerospace and defense market: Drones, Avionics, Training, and Electric Air Mobility.

