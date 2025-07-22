Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is now underway at its flagship Scottie Gold Mine Project, with three diamond drill rigs currently active on site. The Project-which encompasses the 100%-owned past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent, high-priority Blueberry Contact Zone-is located just 35 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia, along the Granduc Road.

Drill Program Highlights:

Resource Upgrade (inferred to indicated) and Expansionary drilling of the Blueberry Contact Zone Focus on the open pit and upper portions of the underground resource Detailed testing of the siltstone side of the contact zone, a high-probability target that would add ounces to the current pit shell and underground stope shapes



Scottie Gold Mine Step-out drilling on the Wolf Zone target discovered in 2024 (including intercept of 6.85 g/t gold over 5.85 m; see NR dated December 12, 2024) Continued drilling of the Scottie Gold Mine P-Zone



Geotechnical and Hydrogeology drill holes to support ongoing mine design studies

"Scottie has launched a focused and ambitious field program aimed at accelerating the advancement of the Project," said Brad Rouke, CEO of Scottie Resources. "Our winter desktop work identified key development milestones, and this summer's activities are strategically designed to address those critical path items. Drilling remains a cornerstone of the program-both to expand and de-risk the resource, and to gather essential technical data to inform mine design. With fieldwork now underway, we are on track to deliver a low-capex Preliminary Economic Assessment on a Direct Shipment Ore scenario in October, which we believe will clearly highlight the significant, untapped value of the Scottie Gold Mine Project.

Additional Technical Field Studies

In conjunction with the initiation of the drilling program, Scottie has also commenced work on several technical studies, including:

Initiation of Baseline Environmental Studies

Geotechnical characterization of the mineralization and host rocks

Avalanche assessment and mitigation studies

Baseline Environmental Studies

As previously reported (see NR date July 15, 2025), Scottie has initiated Baseline Environmental Studies to support a planned mine permit amendment process. The work includes archaeological, aquatics, terrestrial, hydrogeological, and geochemical data collection, and will be completed by led by Nisga'a Growth Corporation-partnered SLR.

Geotechnical Studies

To support the mine design and engineering, geotechnical studies have been initiated to assess the characteristics of the rocks, including the drilling of purpose designed holes to assess pit slope stability. The testing will inform pit design, underground mining methods, and stope optimization for use in the upcoming PEA.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Contact Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu and Tide North properties. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 58,500 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

