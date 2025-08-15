Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 3,750,705 non-flow through common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") sold at a price of $0.88 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $3,300,620.40. The Company previously closed the first tranche of the Offering on August 11, 2025, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,386,363.86 through the sale of 6,818,182 charitable flow-through shares of the Company. To date, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $11,686,984.30 under the first two tranches of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares will be used for development activities, study work, permitting activities, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid cash commissions of $110,484 to certain finders and issued 102,150 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.88 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All securities issued in the Second Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring on December 16, 2025, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Contact Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu and Tide North properties. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 58,500 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of producing a high-margin DSO product.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Second Tranche; the timing and receipt of all required approvals, including TSXV approval, to complete the Offering; and discussion of future plans, projects, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to continue with its stated business objectives and obtain required approvals; the Company's ability to obtain all required approvals, including TSXV approval, to complete the Offering; and the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the Second Tranche. Additionally, forward-looking information involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: risks associated with the business of the Company; risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to closing of the Offering; the failure of the Company to obtain all required approvals, including TSXV approval, to complete the Offering; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

