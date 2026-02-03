Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assays from its 2025 drilling of various zones within the Blueberry Contact Zone, at the Scottie Gold Mine Project ("Scottie Gold Mine" or the "Project"). The road-accessible Project is located 35 kilometres north of Stewart, BC, and is the subject of a newly released Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") entitled Scottie Gold Mine Project (Bird et al., October 28, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+).

The Company's 2025 drill program continues to deliver multiple high-grade results at the Blueberry Contact Zone, reinforcing both the strength and continuity of mineralization within the Project. These latest assays support Scottie's growing confidence in the predictability of the system as drilling density increases across key vein corridors, a critical factor for enhancing geological confidence and supporting future mine planning and development scenarios.

Importantly, the 2025 program is not only confirming high-grade continuity within areas contemplated by the recently released PEA but is also successfully expanding mineralization beyond the boundaries of the current conceptual open pit. Step-out drilling and testing of new target areas continue to identify additional high-grade zones, demonstrating the broader scale and exploration upside of the Blueberry Contact system and highlighting Scottie's ability to generate meaningful new discoveries alongside resource conversion and infill drilling.

"The 2025 drill program continues to deliver exactly what we want to see; multiple high-grade intercepts with excellent continuity at Blueberry," stated Brad Rourke, CEO. "These results demonstrate the strength and predictability of the mineralized system and continue to support the geological confidence needed to de-risk the Project. At the same time, step out drilling is generating new discoveries outside of the current open pit, reinforcing the significant growth potential exists at Scottie."

Table 1: Highlight results from new drill assays (uncut) - Blueberry Contact Zone

Drill Hole

From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Sub Zone SR25-432

34.15 36.15 2.00 1.83 1.50 Road SR25-433

160.00 161.00 1.00 53.2 6.00 Lemoffe SR25-433

177.30 178.50 1.20 27.8 24.0 Lemoffe SR25-433

213.40 214.45 1.05 2.24 6.00 Lemoffe SR25-435

66.00 68.00 2.00 26.2 0.00 Road SR25-435

78.50 80.50 2.00 34.8 2.00 Road SR25-435

114.00 116.00 2.00 7.17 2.00 BB Vein SR25-436

11.00 12.00 1.00 1.08 5.00 Lemoffe SR25-436

79.00 83.00 4.00 1.75 2.50 Lemoffe SR25-437

65.80 67.30 1.50 4.64 4.00 Fifi SR25-437

79.30 81.25 1.95 1.34 4.41 Fifi SR25-438

96.85 97.85 1.00 1.76 6.00 Lemoffe SR25-438

105.30 106.50 1.20 8.70 8.00 Lemoffe SR25-440

19.00 20.00 1.00 1.77 140.0 BB Vein? SR25-441

164.00 174.00 10.00 2.03 2.00 Lemoffe SR25-441 including 167.00 169.00 2.00 5.89 6.00 Lemoffe SR25-441

221.00 222.00 1.00 2.74 16.0 Lemoffe SR25-442

7.15 10.00 2.85 6.28 3.00 Fifi SR25-442

58.00 59.00 1.00 1.14 2.00 Lemoffe SR25-442

65.25 66.45 1.20 8.37 8.00 Lemoffe SR25-443

73.15 74.15 1.00 1.01 38.0 Lemoffe SR25-444

170.90 174.90 4.00 16.6 6.75 Lemoffe SR25-444 including 171.90 173.90 2.00 29.3 7.50 Lemoffe SR25-444

181.00 182.00 1.00 3.77 3.00 Lemoffe SR25-448

98.45 107.40 8.95 10.4 7.69 Fifi SR25-448 including 104.10 107.40 3.30 21.3 17.1 Fifi SR25-448 including 106.35 107.40 1.05 46.5 27.0 Fifi SR25-448

145.70 147.40 1.70 1.52 0.00 Lemoffe SR25-448

178.65 179.80 1.15 7.05 8.00 Lemoffe SR25-457

44.00 56.00 12.00 15.8 5.20 Road SR25-457

44.00 49.00 5.00 36.6 5.20 Road *True width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling

Figure 1: Segmented vertical long section of the Blueberry Contact Zone illustrating the distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2025 season and the reported results thus far, relative to intercepts from previous drilling campaigns.

Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Contact Zone, illustrating the locations of the reported drill results, cross-sections (Figures 3,4,5), and the distribution of the modelled sulphide-rich cross-structures.

Figure 3: Cross-section displaying Scottie Gold Mine intercepts from drill holes SR25-433, - 441, -444, and -448.

Figure 4: Cross-section displaying Scottie Gold Mine intercepts from drill hole SR25-435.

Figure 5: Cross-section displaying Scottie Gold Mine intercepts from drill hole SR25-457.

About the Scottie Gold Mine Project

Over the past six years, exploration at the Scottie Gold Mine Project has delivered exceptional results, highlighted by the discovery of four new high-grade zones (Blueberry Contact Zone, Domino, D-Zone, and P-Zone) and the expansion of several historically drilled targets (Scottie Gold Mine, C-Zone, Bend Vein, and Stockwork).

A clear spatial relationship has emerged between these high-grade zones and the contact with the Jurassic-aged Texas Creek Plutonic Suite, providing a powerful framework for ongoing targeting. Detailed geological, structural, mineralogical, and geochemical studies now point to a shared mineralizing event across the property - linking the deposits into a broader, interconnected system with significant growth potential.

The Blueberry Contact Zone, located 2 km northeast of the 100%-owned past producing Scottie Gold Mine in BC's Golden Triangle, has rapidly advanced from a lightly drilled high-grade vein showing into a major growth target. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval was intersected in a new N-S oriented zone adjacent to the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2024, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that the N-S mineralized trend is a controlling structure that hosts an array of SW-trending, sub-parallel, sulphide-rich veins that obliquely crosscut it which host high-grade gold. As of the end of 2024, the extent of the N-S zone, defined by the contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Hazelton Formation and the presence of the cross-cutting sulfide-rich structures, has a drilled strike length of >1,550 metres and has been tested to >525 metres depth. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Mine. Newmont's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

The Company has recently completed a PEA which evaluates a low-capital DSO operation to deliver a gold-rich gravel product to Asian copper/precious metals smelters. At a gold price of US$2600/oz the project estimates an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8 M CAD with an IRR of 60.3%. By design, the operation will eliminate the need for a gold processing plant and tailings facility, thereby significantly reducing the capital required and resulting in a minimal environmental footprint, resulting in an initial capital cost of $128.6 M CAD. The project envisages a shallow open pit on the Blueberry Zone to start, followed by underground production from both Blueberry and the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. The PEA also evaluates a toll milling scenario through the nearby Premier Mill, which results in an after-tax NPV(5%) $380.1 M CAD and an IRR 89.9%.

Scottie's 2025 Bulk Sample program exemplifies the unique characteristics of this mining project, and its ability to rapidly progress. From permitting to mining, crushing, transporting, shipping and sale of the product, the program was executed in under a year, generating an estimated $9M in new revenue. With this proven pathway, Scottie's has confidence in the simplicity and efficiency of its DSO model.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2025 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. The majority of drill core was NQ in diameter, with select holes of HQ size primarily taken for geomechanical purposes. Prior to sampling drill core was cut in half lengthwise, with half sent for assay and the remaining half kept in Stewart, BC. Standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were taken at intervals and frequencies that meet or exceed industry best practices. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., non-independent President of the Company, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine. The PEA outlines a robust Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380.1-$831.7 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $128.6 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Additional Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

