Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report final assays from its 2025 drilling of various zones within the Blueberry Contact Zone, at the Scottie Gold Mine Project ("Scottie Gold Mine" or the "Project"). The road-accessible Project is located 35 kilometres north of Stewart, BC, and is the subject of a newly released Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") entitled Scottie Gold Mine Project (Bird et al., October 28, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+).

In 2025, Scottie completed its biggest drill season ever, drilling more than 27,300 metres across 126 holes. This included 17 specialized holes (2,300 metres) focused on ground stability and water studies important steps as the project advances toward potential future mine development.

The program delivered the best gold intercept ever recorded on the property, including 30.1 grams per tonne gold over 23.65 metres (see September 8, 2025 news release).

Results from the season showed consistent high-grade gold throughout the project.

Highlights

44% of holes hit more than 2 metres of 5+ g/t gold

of holes hit more than 2 metres of 30% of holes hit more than 2 metres of 10+ g/t gold

of holes hit more than 2 metres of 25% of holes hit more than 2 metres of 15+ g/t gold

of holes hit more than 2 metres of 20% of holes hit more than 2 metres of 20+ g/t gold

of holes hit more than 2 metres of 11% of holes hit more than 2 metres of 30+ g/t gold

In simple terms, nearly half of all holes drilled returned strong gold grades, and a meaningful number returned exceptionally high grades.

"2025 was our most important drill season yet, not just because we drilled more metres than ever before, but because of the quality and consistency of the gold we intersected," said Dr. Thomas Mumford, President of Scottie Resources. "As we tightened up our drilling, we continued to see the same strong gold zones repeat across multiple areas of the project. We are now finalizing our of interpretation of the results and will outline our 2026 exploration plans in the coming weeks."

"With more than $26M in flow-through funds available, we are fully financed to undertake what will be our most ambitious drill program to yet, as we advance the Scottie Mine Project towards completing a Feasibility study in the first half of 2027."

Table 1: Highlight results from new drill assays (uncut) - Blueberry Contact Zone

Drill Hole

From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Sub Zone SR25-381

60.00 64.40 4.40 42.5 6.36 Road including 60.00 61.00 1.00 101.0 15.0 Road

246.80 259.00 12.20 4.91 0.82 BB Vein including 246.80 248.80 2.00 26.5 5.00 BB Vein SR25-475

193.80 204.80 11.00 7.57 50.0 Fifi including 194.80 195.80 1.00 29.8 7.00 Fifi

212.80 213.80 1.00 58.4 18.0 Lemoffe

220.80 222.80 2.00 5.39 1.50 Lemoffe

232.80 233.80 1.00 5.65 3.00 Lemoffe

238.80 239.80 1.00 1.46 0.00 Lemoffe

246.80 251.80 5.00 2.64 3.40 Lemoffe

255.80 257.60 1.80 3.26 158.0 Lemoffe

282.20 284.20 2.00 3.14 0.00 Lemoffe

291.00 297.00 6.00 4.20 0.00 Lemoffe SR25-476

82.00 84.00 2.00 1.58 0.00 Road

113.00 116.00 3.00 21.2 0.00 Road

180.50 181.50 1.00 26.9 4.00 BB Vein

231.90 234.00 2.10 1.23 0.00 BB Vein

240.00 246.00 6.00 24.9 2.00 BB Vein

296.00 300.00 4.00 6.13 0.75 BB Vein SR25-477

234.00 236.00 2.00 1.15 3.00 BB Vein SR25-479

71.00 84.50 13.50 4.10 0.96 Road including 79.00 83.50 4.50 7.47 2.89 Road

110.00 112.00 2.00 6.36 0.00 Road

165.50 167.50 2.00 5.33 0.00 BB Vein SR25-480

241.40 242.40 1.00 1.94 3.00 Lemoffe

256.00 257.00 1.00 2.23 9.00 Lemoffe

263.00 271.05 8.05 3.49 1.51 Lemoffe

294.00 295.05 1.05 7.16 6.00 Lemoffe SR25-481

9.00 12.00 3.00 1.57 0.00 BB Vein

90.05 108.00 17.95 2.07 1.10 Fifi including 90.05 92.05 2.00 8.49 2.50 Fifi

223.25 228.30 5.05 1.48 3.62 Fifi

245.00 251.00 6.00 2.38 6.33 Lemoffe

273.50 279.00 5.50 1.03 2.18 Lemoffe

283.00 284.00 1.00 2.32 2.00 Lemoffe SR25-482

60.07 60.37 0.30 1.42 38.0 Fifi

72.00 80.00 8.00 8.05 4.82 Fifi including 74.00 76.00 2.00 23.5 9.50 Fifi

163.11 168.50 5.39 7.57 5.19 Lemoffe including 164.50 167.50 3.00 11.5 6.00 Lemoffe SR25-483

108.20 109.25 1.05 4.69 0.00 Fifi

134.80 140.35 5.55 12.5 6.82 Fifi including 134.80 137.00 2.20 23.7 25.0 Fifi

251.00 254.15 3.15 1.95 5.00 Fifi

260.25 301.00 40.75 14.4 5.90 Lemoffe including 287.75 299.00 11.25 11.2 8.84 Lemoffe and

including 260.25 271.40 11.15 39.7 39.7 Lemoffe including 260.25 265.25 5.00 77.2 26.2 Lemoffe including 261.25 262.25 1.00 265.0 80.0 Lemoffe

318.70 319.70 1.00 7.93 16.0 Lemoffe SR25-484

183.75 192.55 8.80 6.71 15.5 Fifi including 183.75 184.75 1.00 30.8 10.0 Fifi

201.25 209.00 7.75 4.93 10.1 Lemoffe including 208.00 209.00 1.00 29.9 16.0 Lemoffe SR25-485

48.00 49.00 1.00 1.09 0.00 BB Vein

112.60 119.00 6.40 3.12 1.25 Fifi *True width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling

Figure 1: Segmented vertical long section of the Blueberry Contact Zone illustrating the distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2025 season and highlights of reported results thus far, relative to intercepts from previous drilling campaigns.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/285165_8cf0f02d94f66bdb_002full.jpg

This release constitutes the final results from Scottie Resources' 2025 drill campaign; all significant intercepts have now been reported.

Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Contact Zone, illustrating the locations of the reported drill results, cross-sections (Figures 3 - 7), and the distribution of the modelled sulphide-rich cross-structures (red).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/285165_8cf0f02d94f66bdb_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-381.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/285165_8cf0f02d94f66bdb_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill holes SR25-475, -481, and -483.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/285165_8cf0f02d94f66bdb_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-476.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/285165_8cf0f02d94f66bdb_006full.jpg

Figure 6: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-479.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/285165_8cf0f02d94f66bdb_007full.jpg

Figure 7: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-482 and -484.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/285165_8cf0f02d94f66bdb_008full.jpg

About the Scottie Gold Mine Project

Over the past six years, exploration at the Scottie Gold Mine Project has delivered outstanding results, including the discovery of four new high-grade zones - Blueberry Contact Zone, Domino, D-Zone, and P-Zone - and the expansion of multiple historic deposits. A clear spatial relationship between mineralization and the Jurassic-aged Texas Creek Plutonic Suite has emerged, providing a strong geological framework for continued targeting and reinforcing the view that these zones form part of a larger, interconnected gold system.

The Blueberry Contact Zone, located 2 km northeast of the 100%-owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine in BC's Golden Triangle, has evolved from a high-grade vein showing into a cornerstone development asset. Drilling has defined a north-south mineralized corridor exceeding 1,550 metres in strike length and 525 metres in depth, characterized by sulphide-rich, high-grade gold veins. Blueberry benefits from excellent infrastructure, located along the Granduc Road and within trucking distance of established processing facilities.

The Company's recently completed PEA outlines a low-capital DSO operation producing a gold-rich gravel product for direct shipment to Asian smelters. At US$2,600/oz gold, the DSO scenario generates an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8M CAD and a 60.3% IRR, with initial capital cost of $128.6M CAD. The PEA also evaluates a toll milling option through the nearby Premier Mill which further enhances returns, generating an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380.1M CAD and an 89.9% IRR.

Importantly, Scottie's 2025 bulk sample demonstrated the project's ability to advance rapidly, progressing from permitting through mining, shipment, and sale in under a year and generating approximately $9M in revenue. This execution reinforces confidence in the simplicity, scalability, and efficiency of the DSO development model.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2025 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. The majority of drill core was NQ in diameter, with select holes of HQ size primarily taken for geomechanical purposes. Prior to sampling drill core was cut in half lengthwise, with half sent for assay and the remaining half kept in Stewart, BC. Standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were taken at intervals and frequencies that meet or exceed industry best practices. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., non-independent President of the Company, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's exploration strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine. The PEA outlines a robust Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380.1-$831.7 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $128.6 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Additional Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

