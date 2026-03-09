Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic leadership transition and strengthening of its executive team as the Company's advances its Scottie Gold Mine Project ("Scottie Gold Mine" or the "Project") towards production in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Effective Immediately:

Brad Rourke transitions from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chair

Thomas Mumford has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will now act as President & CEO

Chris Noon has been appointed Chief Financial Officer

Leadership Transition

Brad Rourke, who assumed leadership of Scottie in 2017, has led the Company through almost a decade of significant growth. During this time, Scottie expanded its land package from <500 hectares to approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, one of the worlds most prolific mineralized districts.

Mr. Rourke has also been instrumental in assembling the Company's current management team and Board of Directors, attracting high quality investors and strategic partners such as Ocean Partners and Franco Nevada, which facilitated the discovery of the Blueberry Contact Zone, and securing funding for the Company's largest drill programs to date.

Mr. Rourke will assume the role of Executive Chair and will focus on strategic oversight, capital markets engagement, and corporate development initiatives.

"Scottie has reached an important inflection point," said Brad Rourke, Executive Chair. "With a growing high-grade resource base and increasing scale across the property, this transition enables us to further strengthen the leadership team as we advance toward our next stage of development. I look forward to working closely with Thomas as we continue building value in the Golden Triangle. Additionally, we would like to thank Stephen Sulis for his contributions in advancing Scottie over the past number of years."

Dr. Thomas Mumford brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, capital markets, and resource project advancement, overseeing the Company's recent PEA and drilling execution strategies that have continued to advance and grow the Project while identifying future drill targets that may result in new discoveries. As CEO, he will lead the Company's operational execution, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement.

"Scottie controls one of the most compelling high-grade gold systems in the Stewart Camp," said Dr. Thomas Mumford, President & CEO. "With demonstrated continuity at Blueberry and district-scale upside across the property, our focus will be on progressing the project towards near-term production, resource expansion, and continued disciplined exploration, strategically positioning the Company for long-term value creation."

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Noon as Chief Financial Officer. Chris brings over 10 years of experience in public company finance, capital markets, and regulatory compliance, including experience with TSXV-listed mining issuers.

Mr. Chris Noon, CPA, brings significant experience in accounting and finance, including progressively senior roles with SilverCrest Metals Inc., a TSX- and NYSE-listed precious metals producer, where he supported the company's transition from exploration through development and construction into production, culminating in a corporate transaction. Mr. Noon has extensive experience in corporate budgeting and forecasting, treasury and liquidity management, capital project financial oversight, financial reporting, and system and process optimization within an international operating environment, primarily in Mexico. Mr. Noon began his career with Ernst & Young LLP, where he earned his CPA designation while providing audit services to publicly listed companies, including resource issuers. He completed the Diploma in Accounting Program (DAP) at the University of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Science from UBC.

Positioning for the Next Phase

The strengthening of Scottie's executive team comes as the Company advances the Scottie Gold Mine Project towards production, while continuing to demonstrate the expanding scale and high-grade continuity at the Blueberry Contact Zone and across the broader Scottie Gold Mine Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

The Company remains fully funded to advance its 2026 drill program, engineering studies and environmental baseline work, designed to progress the project through Feasibility.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Brad Rourke

Executive Chairman

Scottie Resources Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287695

Source: Scottie Resources Corp.