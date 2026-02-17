Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assays from its 2025 drilling of various zones within the Blueberry Contact Zone, at the Scottie Gold Mine Project ("Scottie Gold Mine" or the "Project"). The road-accessible Project is located 35 kilometres north of Stewart, BC, and is the subject of a newly released Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") entitled Scottie Gold Mine Project (Bird et al., October 28, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+).

Over the past six years, exploration at the Scottie Gold Mine Project has delivered strong results, marked by the discovery of four new high-grade zones - Blueberry Contact Zone, Domino, D-Zone, and P-Zone - and the successful expansion of several historically drilled targets including the Scottie Gold Mine, C-Zone, Bend Vein, and Stockwork.

The Blueberry Contact Zone, located just 2 km northeast of the Company's 100%-owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine in BC's prolific Golden Triangle, has rapidly evolved from a lightly drilled high-grade vein into a cornerstone growth asset. In the recently released PEA, mining is envisioned to commence with a shallow open pit at Blueberry, followed by underground production from both Blueberry and the historic Scottie Gold Mine.

Infill and expansion drilling completed in 2025 has further demonstrated the impressive grade profile and strong continuity at Blueberry, reinforcing its importance to the development strategy and highlighting potential to enhance the Project's already robust economics.

"The Blueberry Contact Zone continues to exceed our expectations," said Brad Rourke, CEO of Scottie Resources. "Consistent high-grade intercepts and expanding continuity support our view that Blueberry represents a significant value driver within the broader Scottie Gold Mine Project. As we continue to infill and expand the zone, we see meaningful opportunity to enhance scale and unlock additional shareholder value."

Table 1: Highlight results from new drill assays (uncut) - Blueberry Contact Zone

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Sub Zone SR25-463

165.00 168.00 3.00 3.09 0.67 BB Vein

293.00 294.00 1.00 4.50 2.00 Fifi SR25-464

5.30 8.00 2.70 25.0 15.6 Fifi

27.00 29.00 2.00 26.5 11.5 Fifi

52.50 58.40 5.90 19.9 43.3 Fifi including 53.90 55.40 1.50 63.8 117.0 Fifi

75.50 76.50 1.00 1.94 7.00 Fifi SR25-465

10.20 11.50 1.30 1.05 0.00 BB Vein

36.00 45.00 9.00 2.98 0.47 BB Vein including 36.00 39.40 3.40 5.90 1.24 BB Vein

205.85 206.85 1.00 5.44 2.00 Fifi

211.25 213.35 2.10 1.46 0.00 Fifi

219.80 233.90 14.10 2.25 52.5 Fifi including 219.80 220.80 1.00 7.22 12.0 Fifi and including 230.60 233.90 3.30 6.09 10.2 Fifi

260.00 261.70 1.70 1.32 7.00 Fifi

319.97 320.40 0.43 61.0 9.00 Lemoffe SR25-466

6.15 8.15 2.00 4.34 12.5 Fifi

22.80 32.00 9.20 4.26 6.46 Fifi

43.00 47.00 4.00 1.25 2.00 Fifi

59.00 60.00 1.00 1.19 5.00 Fifi SR25-467

125.00 126.00 1.00 1.02 3.00 BB Vein

128.00 129.00 1.00 5.00 2.00 BB Vein

138.00 139.00 1.00 1.03 0.00 BB Vein

156.00 157.00 1.00 1.71 5.00 BB Vein

273.50 275.50 2.00 5.37 1.50 Fifi SR25-469

44.65 46.65 2.00 7.12 9.50 Fifi

55.50 58.50 3.00 4.71 6.67 Fifi

79.55 86.55 7.00 16.1 107.0 Fifi including 79.55 80.55 1.00 104.0 35.0 Fifi

93.65 94.65 1.00 1.13 64.0 Fifi

110.00 111.00 1.00 4.14 16.0 Fifi

117.00 118.00 1.00 4.77 20.0 Fifi

129.00 130.00 1.00 3.20 2.00 Lemoffe

138.00 139.00 1.00 1.51 3.00 Lemoffe SR25-470

197.00 201.55 4.55 141.2 28.5 Fifi including 199.55 201.55 2.00 293.0 58.0 Fifi

230.00 231.55 1.55 1.07 5.00 Lemoffe

285.00 286.00 1.00 11.1 8.00 Lemoffe SR25-471

29.35 32.55 3.20 2.46 10.7 Fifi

60.00 61.20 1.20 1.02 2.00 Fifi SR25-472

67.00 68.00 1.00 4.45 4.00 Fifi

142.50 144.30 1.80 2.37 9.00 Lemoffe SR25-473

171.70 178.75 7.05 54.6 4.14 BB Vein including 175.75 177.75 2.00 159.9 8.00 BB Vein including 176.75 177.75 1.00 240.0 9.00 BB Vein

329.25 330.75 1.50 2.28 3.00 Fifi *True width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling

Figure 1: Segmented vertical long section of the Blueberry Contact Zone illustrating the distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2025 season and highlights of reported results thus far, relative to intercepts from previous drilling campaigns.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/284057_654e66cc248dbbdc_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Contact Zone, illustrating the locations of the reported drill results, cross-sections (Figures 3 - 5), and the distribution of the modelled sulphide-rich cross-structures (red).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/284057_654e66cc248dbbdc_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Cross-section displaying Scottie Gold Mine intercepts from drill holes SR25-463, -465 (partial, see Fig 5 for bottom portion of hole), -467, and -473.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/284057_654e66cc248dbbdc_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Cross-section displaying Scottie Gold Mine intercepts from drill hole SR25-464, -466, -469, and - 471.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/284057_654e66cc248dbbdc_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Cross-section displaying Scottie Gold Mine intercepts from drill hole SR25-470 and the lower portion of SR25-465.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/284057_654e66cc248dbbdc_006full.jpg

About the Scottie Gold Mine Project

Over the past six years, exploration at the Scottie Gold Mine Project has delivered outstanding results, including the discovery of four new high-grade zones - Blueberry Contact Zone, Domino, D-Zone, and P-Zone - and the expansion of multiple historic deposits. A clear spatial relationship between mineralization and the Jurassic-aged Texas Creek Plutonic Suite has emerged, providing a strong geological framework for continued targeting and reinforcing the view that these zones form part of a larger, interconnected gold system.

The Blueberry Contact Zone, located 2 km northeast of the 100%-owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine in BC's Golden Triangle, has evolved from a high-grade vein showing into a cornerstone development asset. Drilling has defined a north-south mineralized corridor exceeding 1,550 metres in strike length and 525 metres in depth, characterized by sulphide-rich, high-grade gold veins. Blueberry benefits from excellent infrastructure, located along the Granduc Road and within trucking distance of established processing facilities.

The Company's recently completed PEA outlines a low-capital DSO operation producing a gold-rich gravel product for direct shipment to Asian smelters. At US$2,600/oz gold, the DSO scenario generates an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8M CAD and a 60.3% IRR, with initial capital cost of $128.6M CAD. The PEA also evaluates a toll milling option through the nearby Premier Mill which further enhances returns, generating an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380.1M CAD and an 89.9% IRR.

Importantly, Scottie's 2025 bulk sample demonstrated the project's ability to advance rapidly, progressing from permitting through mining, shipment, and sale in under a year and generating approximately $9M in revenue. This execution reinforces confidence in the simplicity, scalability, and efficiency of the DSO development model.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2025 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. The majority of drill core was NQ in diameter, with select holes of HQ size primarily taken for geomechanical purposes. Prior to sampling drill core was cut in half lengthwise, with half sent for assay and the remaining half kept in Stewart, BC. Standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were taken at intervals and frequencies that meet or exceed industry best practices. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., non-independent President of the Company, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's exploration strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine. The PEA outlines a robust Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380.1-$831.7 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $128.6 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284057

Source: Scottie Resources Corp.