

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $303.65 million, or $3.92 per share. This compares with $266.76 million, or $3.37 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $772.68 million from $707.95 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Additionally, on July 21, the company's Board has declared a dividend of $1.80 per share for third quarter, payable on August 29, to shareholders of record on August 15.



