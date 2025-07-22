

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $0.34 billion, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $1.64 billion, or $6.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $18.16 billion from $18.12 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $0.34 Bln. vs. $1.64 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.46 vs. $6.85 last year. -Revenue: $18.16 Bln vs. $18.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $73,750 - $74,750Mln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News