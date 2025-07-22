

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Maritime Administration has awarded $8.75 million in grants to revitalize U.S. shipyards and advance America's maritime dominance. The funding is part of the Small Shipyard Grant program, which supports advanced training, workforce development, and new technologies that strengthen U.S. shipbuilding and repair capabilities.



'President Trump's plan to reclaim maritime dominance starts with rebuilding America's shipyards,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'This program will help America to build big, beautiful ships again to counter Chinese competition and maintain freedom on the seas.'



'Unleashing the full power of America's shipyards will boost our economic strength and national security,' said Acting Maritime Administrator Sang Yi. 'The Small Shipyard Grant program is revitalizing America's maritime industry by investing in businesses that spur innovation, improve productivity, and fuel job creation in communities around the country.'



The Small Shipyard Grant Program selected 17 recipients across 12 states to modernize infrastructure, enhance training, & expand apprenticeship programs.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News