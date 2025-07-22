General Motors: GM releases 2025 second-quarter results

DETROIT, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM) today reported second-quarter 2025 revenue of $47.1 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $1.9 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $3.0 billion. GM's full-year financial guidance is unchanged.
An overview of quarterly results and financial highlights appears below. Visit the GM Investor Relations website to download the company's earnings deck and GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra's Letter to Shareholders.
Results Overview
Three Months Ended
($M) except per share amounts
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Change
% Change
Revenue
$ 47,122
$ 47,969
$ (847)
(1.8) %
Net income attributable to stockholders
$ 1,895
$ 2,933
$ (1,038)
(35.4) %
EBIT-adjusted
$ 3,037
$ 4,438
$ (1,401)
(31.6) %
Net income margin
4.0 %
6.1 %
(2.1) ppts
(34.4) %
EBIT-adjusted margin
6.4 %
9.3 %
(2.9) ppts
(31.2) %
Automotive operating cash flow
$ 4,653
$ 7,713
$ (3,060)
(39.7) %
Adjusted automotive free cash flow
$ 2,827
$ 5,297
$ (2,470)
(46.6) %
EPS-diluted
$ 1.91
$ 2.55
$ (0.64)
(25.1) %
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$ 2.53
$ 3.06
$ (0.53)
(17.3) %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted
$ 2,415
$ 4,433
$ (2,018)
(45.5) %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin
6.1 %
10.9 %
(4.8) ppts
(44.0) %
GMI EBIT-adjusted(a)
$ 204
$ 50
$ 154
n.m.
China equity income (loss)(a)
$ 71
$ (104)
$ 175
n.m.
GM Financial EBT-adjusted
$ 704
$ 822
$ (118)
(14.4) %
?
__________
(a) n.m. = not meaningful
?
Six Months Ended
($M) except per share amounts
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Change
% Change
Revenue
$ 91,141
$ 90,983
$ 158
0.2 %
Net income attributable to stockholders
$ 4,680
$ 5,913
$ (1,233)
(20.9) %
EBIT-adjusted
$ 6,527
$ 8,310
$ (1,783)
(21.5) %
Net income margin
5.1 %
6.5 %
(1.4) ppts
(21.5) %
EBIT-adjusted margin
7.2 %
9.1 %
(1.9) ppts
(20.9) %
Automotive operating cash flow
$ 7,057
$ 11,311
$ (4,254)
(37.6) %
Adjusted automotive free cash flow
$ 3,639
$ 6,388
$ (2,749)
(43.0) %
EPS-diluted
$ 5.28
$ 5.10
$ 0.18
3.5 %
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$ 5.31
$ 5.68
$ (0.37)
(6.5) %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted
$ 5,702
$ 8,273
$ (2,571)
(31.1) %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin
7.4 %
10.8 %
(3.4) ppts
(31.5) %
GMI EBIT-adjusted(a)
$ 234
$ 40
$ 194
n.m.
China equity income (loss)(a)
$ 116
$ (210)
$ 326
n.m.
GM Financial EBT-adjusted
$ 1,389
$ 1,559
$ (170)
(10.9) %
?
__________
(a) n.m. = not meaningful
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.
Guidance Reconciliations
The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):
Year Ending December 31, 2025
Net income attributable to stockholders
$ 7.7-9.5
Income tax expense
1.6-2.3
Automotive interest income, net
(0.0)
Adjustments(a)
0.7
EBIT-adjusted
$ 10.0-12.5
?
?__________
?(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected
The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:
Year Ending December 31, 2025
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 8.22-9.97
Adjustments(a)
0.03
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$ 8.25-10.00
?
__________
(a) Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not
The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):
Year Ending December 31, 2025
Net automotive cash provided by operating activities
$ 17.0-20.5
Less: Capital expenditures
10.0-11.0
Adjustments
0.5
Adjusted automotive free cash flow(a)
$ 7.5-10.0
?
__________
(a) These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1
Combining Income Statement Information
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Net sales and revenue
Automotive
$ 42,869
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 42,869
$ 44,060
$ 25
$ -
$ (25)
$ 44,060
GM Financial
-
-
4,255
(2)
4,253
-
-
3,918
(10)
3,908
Total net sales and revenue
42,869
-
4,255
(2)
47,122
44,060
25
3,918
(35)
47,969
Costs and expenses
Automotive and other cost of
39,289
-
-
(1)
39,289
37,592
1,023
-
-
38,615
GM Financial interest,
-
-
3,567
-
3,567
-
-
3,109
-
3,109
Automotive and other selling,
2,141
-
-
(2)
2,139
2,234
138
-
(1)
2,372
Total costs and expenses
41,431
-
3,567
(2)
44,995
39,827
1,161
3,109
(2)
44,096
Operating income (loss)
1,438
-
688
-
2,127
4,233
(1,136)
809
(33)
3,873
Automotive interest expense
199
-
-
(1)
198
206
112
-
(112)
206
Interest income and other non-
367
-
-
(1)
366
133
6
-
(79)
60
Equity income (loss)
64
-
16
-
80
(97)
-
14
-
(84)
Income (loss) before income
$ 1,671
$ -
$ 704
$ -
$ 2,375
$ 4,063
$ (1,242)
$ 822
$ -
$ 3,643
Income tax expense (benefit)
481
767
Net income (loss)
1,894
2,877
Net loss (income) attributable
1
57
Net income (loss)
$ 1,895
$ 2,933
Net income (loss)
$ 1,865
$ 2,919
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Net sales and revenue
Automotive
$ 82,729
$ 1
$ -
$ -
$ 82,730
$ 83,272
$ 51
$ -
$ (50)
$ 83,273
GM Financial
-
-
8,419
(7)
8,412
-
-
7,730
(19)
7,710
Total net sales and revenue
82,729
1
8,419
(7)
91,141
83,272
51
7,730
(69)
90,983
Costs and expenses
Automotive and other cost of
74,318
163
-
(1)
74,480
71,189
1,422
-
(1)
72,611
GM Financial interest,
-
-
7,058
-
7,058
-
-
6,215
(1)
6,215
Automotive and other selling,
4,016
111
-
(2)
4,124
4,269
279
-
(1)
4,547
Total costs and expenses
78,334
274
7,058
(4)
85,662
75,459
1,701
6,215
(3)
83,372
Operating income (loss)
4,395
(273)
1,361
(4)
5,479
7,813
(1,650)
1,514
(66)
7,611
Automotive interest expense
351
30
-
(30)
350
425
128
-
(128)
425
Interest income and other non-
701
2
-
(26)
676
406
18
-
(62)
362
Equity income (loss)
114
-
28
-
142
(234)
-
45
-
(189)
Income (loss) before income
$ 4,859
$ (301)
$ 1,389
$ -
$ 5,946
$ 7,561
$ (1,761)
$ 1,559
$ -
$ 7,359
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,199
1,529
Net income (loss)
4,747
5,830
Net loss (income) attributable
(68)
83
Net income (loss)
$ 4,680
$ 5,913
Net income (loss)
$ 5,224
$ 5,889
?
________
1 Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
(Unaudited)
?The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):
?
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Basic earnings per share
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$ 1,895
$ 2,933
$ 4,680
$ 5,913
Adjustments(a)
(30)
(15)
544
(24)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 1,865
$ 2,919
$ 5,224
$ 5,889
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
963
1,136
976
1,145
Basic earnings per common share
$ 1.94
$ 2.57
$ 5.35
$ 5.14
Diluted earnings per share
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - diluted
$ 1,865
$ 2,919
$ 5,224
$ 5,889
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
976
1,147
989
1,155
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1.91
$ 2.55
$ 5.28
$ 5.10
Potentially dilutive securities(b)
6
4
6
4
__________
(a) Includes a $593 million return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest
(b) Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options, Performance Stock Units and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) at June
?General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1
Combining Balance Sheet Information
(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 13,891
$ 87
$ 8,403
$ -
$ 22,381
$ 14,470
$ 308
$ 5,094
$ -
$ 19,872
Marketable debt securities
6,958
-
-
-
6,958
7,265
-
-
-
7,265
Accounts and notes receivable, net(a)
15,817
237
1,678
(1,010)
16,722
11,498
22
1,988
(681)
12,827
GM Financial receivables, net(d)
-
-
44,797
(324)
44,473
-
-
46,760
(398)
46,362
Inventories
15,459
-
-
(5)
15,454
14,569
-
-
(5)
14,564
Other current assets
3,055
18
5,220
5
8,297
2,816
38
4,799
2
7,655
Total current assets
55,180
342
60,098
(1,335)
114,285
50,618
369
58,640
(1,082)
108,545
Non-current Assets
GM Financial receivables, net(c)
-
-
47,043
-
47,043
-
-
46,750
(276)
46,474
Equity in net assets of
4,846
-
1,257
-
6,103
5,896
-
1,206
-
7,102
Property, net
51,995
64
101
-
52,159
51,729
69
107
-
51,904
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
3,141
1
1,346
-
4,488
2,642
570
1,339
-
4,551
Equipment on operating leases, net
-
-
33,196
-
33,196
-
-
31,586
-
31,586
Deferred income taxes
23,045
-
(1,567)
-
21,478
21,149
1,899
(1,795)
-
21,254
Other assets(b)
9,176
35
1,420
-
10,631
9,340
41
1,323
(2,359)
8,346
Total non-current assets
92,204
99
82,796
-
175,099
90,756
2,579
80,516
(2,635)
171,216
Total Assets
$ 147,384
$ 441
$ 142,893
$ (1,335)
$ 289,384
$ 141,374
$ 2,948
$ 139,156
$ (3,717)
$ 279,761
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 27,356
$ 2
$ 493
$ (774)
$ 27,077
$ 25,446
$ 200
$ 714
$ (681)
$ 25,680
Short-term debt and current portion of
Automotive(a)(d)
2,243
4
-
(561)
1,687
2,413
7
-
(279)
2,141
GM Financial
-
-
36,627
-
36,627
-
-
37,291
-
37,291
Cruise(d)
-
-
-
-
-
-
119
-
(119)
-
Accrued liabilities
23,534
194
4,693
-
28,421
24,949
548
5,661
(4)
31,154
Total current liabilities
53,133
200
41,813
(1,335)
93,812
52,808
874
43,666
(1,082)
96,265
Non-current Liabilities
Long-term debt
Automotive(b)
15,475
38
-
-
15,512
13,288
2,397
-
(2,359)
13,327
GM Financial
-
-
81,905
-
81,905
-
-
76,973
-
76,973
Cruise(c)
-
-
-
-
-
-
276
-
(276)
-
Postretirement benefits other than
3,989
-
-
-
3,989
3,990
-
-
-
3,990
Pensions
6,077
-
8
-
6,085
5,772
-
7
-
5,779
Other liabilities
16,144
287
3,191
-
19,622
14,635
297
2,904
-
17,836
Total non-current liabilities
41,685
325
85,104
-
127,113
37,686
2,970
79,885
(2,635)
117,906
Total Liabilities
94,818
524
126,917
(1,335)
220,925
90,494
3,844
123,551
(3,717)
214,171
Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value
10
-
-
-
10
10
-
-
-
10
Additional paid-in capital(e)
18,725
1,861
1,137
(1,112)
20,610
19,632
1,187
1,196
(1,172)
20,843
Retained earnings
42,382
(1,945)
16,236
1
56,675
40,203
(2,647)
15,916
1
53,472
Accumulated other comprehensive
(9,535)
-
(1,397)
-
(10,932)
(9,744)
(3)
(1,506)
-
(11,253)
Total stockholders' equity
51,581
(83)
15,976
(1,111)
66,363
50,100
(1,464)
15,606
(1,170)
63,072
Noncontrolling interests(e)
985
-
-
1,111
2,096
780
568
-
1,170
2,518
Total Equity
52,566
(83)
15,976
-
68,459
50,880
(896)
15,606
-
65,590
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 147,384
$ 441
$ 142,893
$ (1,335)
$ 289,384
$ 141,374
$ 2,948
$ 139,156
$ (3,717)
$ 279,761
__________
(a) Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.6 billion due from Automotive; Automotive accounts receivable of $0.1 billion primarily due from GM Financial; and
(b) Eliminations primarily related to convertible note issued by Cruise to Automotive and deferral agreement between Cruise and Automotive as regards to engineering, capital spending, restructuring and
(c) Eliminations primarily related to intercompany loans due from Cruise to GM Financial at December 31, 2024.
(d) Eliminations primarily related to GM Financial accounts receivable due from Automotive and Cruise.
(e) Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1
Combining Cash Flow Information
(In millions) (Unaudited)
?
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 4,040
$ (302)
$ 1,008
$ -
$ 4,747
$ 6,051
$ (1,366)
$ 1,145
$ -
$ 5,830
|
Depreciation and impairment of
-
-
2,438
-
2,438
-
-
2,425
-
2,425
Depreciation, amortization and
3,511
9
17
-
3,537
3,221
617
20
-
3,859
Foreign currency remeasurement and
251
-
11
-
262
(145)
-
(3)
-
(148)
Undistributed earnings of
611
-
(28)
-
583
(55)
-
(45)
-
(101)
Pension contributions and OPEB
(308)
-
(1)
-
(309)
(430)
-
-
-
(430)
Pension and OPEB income, net
31
-
1
-
32
29
-
1
-
30
Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes
(3)
-
208
-
205
1,234
(396)
289
-
1,127
Change in other operating assets and
(1,077)
(432)
410
2,573
1,473
1,406
(145)
(617)
(4,107)
(3,464)
Net cash provided by (used in)
7,057
(725)
4,065
2,573
12,969
11,311
(1,291)
3,214
(4,107)
9,128
Cash flows from investing activities
Expenditures for property
(3,940)
(2)
(10)
-
(3,953)
(5,267)
(2)
(10)
(73)
(5,352)
Available-for-sale marketable
(1,248)
-
-
-
(1,248)
(2,232)
-
-
-
(2,232)
Available-for-sale marketable
1,719
-
-
-
1,719
1,535
-
-
-
1,535
Purchases of finance receivables(a)
-
-
(19,270)
(6)
(19,275)
-
-
(20,016)
3,377
(16,639)
Principal collections and recoveries on
-
-
20,902
(3,616)
17,286
-
-
15,577
1
15,578
Purchases of leased vehicles
-
-
(8,591)
-
(8,591)
-
-
(7,489)
-
(7,489)
Proceeds from termination of leased
-
-
5,326
-
5,326
-
-
6,157
-
6,157
Other investing activities(b)
(3,320)
-
-
898
(2,422)
(1,693)
-
-
1,147
(546)
Net cash provided by (used in)
(6,790)
(2)
(1,642)
(2,724)
(11,158)
(7,656)
(2)
(5,781)
4,452
(8,987)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term
(13)
-
41
-
29
(2)
-
296
-
294
Proceeds from issuance of debt
2,018
499
28,650
(499)
30,668
20
960
29,350
(960)
29,370
Payments on debt (original maturities
(571)
(3)
(26,722)
(20)
(27,316)
(52)
(7)
(23,815)
(29)
(23,904)
Payment to purchase common stock
(2,012)
-
-
-
(2,012)
(1,346)
-
-
-
(1,346)
Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary
-
-
-
(29)
(29)
-
255
-
(255)
-
Dividends paid(c)
(260)
-
(759)
700
(319)
(275)
-
(959)
900
(334)
Other financing activities
(227)
-
(95)
-
(322)
(14)
(163)
(112)
-
(288)
Net cash provided by (used in)
(1,064)
496
1,115
152
699
(1,668)
1,046
4,760
(345)
3,793
Effect of exchange rate changes on
261
1
64
-
327
(173)
-
(58)
-
(231)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
(536)
(230)
3,602
-
2,836
1,814
(247)
2,135
-
3,702
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
14,561
322
8,081
-
22,964
12,310
1,359
8,249
-
21,917
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
$ 14,025
$ 92
$ 11,683
$ -
$ 25,800
$ 14,123
$ 1,112
$ 10,384
$ -
$ 25,620
??
??__________
??(a) Includes eliminations of $3.3 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to
??(b) Eliminations include intercompany funding activity from Automotive and GM Financial to Cruise in the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
??(c) Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
??Note: Certain intercompany transactions that are eliminated in consolidation are presented on a net basis.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1
?
?The following tables summarize key financial information by segment (dollars in millions):
?
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Financial
Reclassifications/
Total
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Net sales and revenue
$ 39,486
$ 3,326
$ 57
$ -
$ 42,869
$ -
$ 4,255
$ (2)
$ 47,122
Expenditures for property
$ 2,014
$ 89
$ 28
$ -
$ 2,131
$ -
$ 6
$ -
$ 2,137
Depreciation and amortization
$ 1,642
$ 131
$ 9
$ -
$ 1,782
$ -
$ 1,243
$ -
$ 3,026
Impairment charges
$ -
$ 18
$ -
$ -
$ 18
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 18
Equity income (loss)(a)(b)
$ 12
$ 77
$ (14)
$ -
$ 75
$ -
$ 16
$ -
$ 91
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Financial
Reclassifications/
Total
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Net sales and revenue
$ 40,725
$ 3,298
$ 37
$ -
$ 44,060
$ 25
$ 3,918
$ (35)
$ 47,969
Expenditures for property
$ 2,461
$ 74
$ 4
$ -
$ 2,539
$ (10)
$ 6
$ 35
$ 2,569
Depreciation and amortization
$ 1,515
$ 147
$ 20
$ -
$ 1,682
$ 7
$ 1,192
$ -
$ 2,880
Impairment charges
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 605
$ -
$ -
$ 605
Equity income (loss)(a)(b)
$ 330
$ (103)
$ -
$ -
$ 227
$ -
$ 14
$ -
$ 240
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Financial
Reclassifications/
Total
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Net sales and revenue
$ 76,873
$ 5,753
$ 103
$ -
$ 82,729
$ 1
$ 8,419
$ (7)
$ 91,141
Expenditures for property
$ 3,719
$ 182
$ 39
$ -
$ 3,940
$ 2
$ 10
$ -
$ 3,953
Depreciation and amortization
$ 3,230
$ 233
$ 36
$ -
$ 3,499
$ 5
$ 2,456
$ -
$ 5,959
Impairment charges
$ -
$ 18
$ -
$ -
$ 18
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 18
Equity income (loss)(a)(b)
$ 255
$ 125
$ (14)
$ -
$ 366
$ -
$ 28
$ -
$ 394
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Financial
Reclassifications/
Total
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Net sales and revenue
$ 76,824
$ 6,380
$ 68
$ -
$ 83,272
$ 51
$ 7,730
$ (69)
$ 90,983
Expenditures for property
$ 5,091
$ 167
$ 8
$ -
$ 5,267
$ 2
$ 10
$ 73
$ 5,352
Depreciation and amortization
$ 2,924
$ 272
$ 25
$ -
$ 3,221
$ 12
$ 2,445
$ -
$ 5,678
Impairment charges
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 605
$ -
$ -
$ 605
Equity income (loss)(a)(b)
$ 457
$ (211)
$ -
$ -
$ 245
$ -
$ 45
$ -
$ 291
?
?__________
?(a) Includes Automotive China joint ventures (Automotive China JVs) equity income (loss) of $71 million and $116 million in the three and six months ended June 30,
?(b) Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, are presented in Automotive and other cost of
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material1
(Unaudited)
General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.
These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.
EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders)EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are an integral part of its financial performance.
EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share) EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.
ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate) ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we do not provide an expected effective tax rate because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.
ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity) ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.
Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities) Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.
The following table reconciles Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Net income attributable to stockholders(a)
$ 1,895
$ 2,933
$ 4,680
$ 5,913
Income tax expense (benefit)
481
767
1,199
1,529
Automotive interest expense
198
206
350
425
Automotive interest income
(200)
(229)
(391)
(414)
Adjustments
Ultium strategic realignment(b)
330
-
330
-
China restructuring actions(c)
140
-
140
-
Restructuring actions(d)
87
-
87
-
Cruise restructuring(e)
65
583
65
583
GMI plant wind down(f)
33
103
33
103
Headquarters relocation(g)
8
-
34
-
Buick dealer strategy(h)
-
75
-
171
Total adjustments
663
761
689
857
EBIT-adjusted
3,037
4,438
6,527
8,310
Operating segments
GM North America (GMNA)
2,415
4,433
5,702
8,273
GM International (GMI)
204
50
234
40
Cruise
-
(458)
(273)
(900)
GM Financial(i)
704
822
1,389
1,559
Total operating segments
3,323
4,847
7,051
8,971
Corporate and eliminations(j)
(286)
(409)
(524)
(662)
EBIT-adjusted
$ 3,037
$ 4,438
$ 6,527
$ 8,310
?
__________
(a) Net of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.
(b) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC charges from a strategic realignment to have the right
(c) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring activities associated with our operations in China, including an other-
(d) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to employee separation charges.
(e) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring charges resulting from the plan to combine the Cruise and GM technical
(f) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the wind down of our manufacturing operations in Colombia and Ecuador.
(g) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the GM headquarters relocation, primarily consisting of accelerated depreciation.
(h) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain Buick dealers out of our dealer network as
(i) GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted.
(j) GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, legacy costs from the Opel/Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), corporate
The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1,865
$ 1.91
$ 2,919
$ 2.55
$ 5,224
$ 5.28
$ 5,889
$ 5.10
Adjustments(a)
663
0.68
761
0.66
689
0.70
857
0.74
Tax effect on adjustments(b)
(64)
(0.07)
(170)
(0.15)
(70)
(0.07)
(194)
(0.17)
Return from preferred shareholders(c)
-
-
-
-
(593)
(0.60)
-
-
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$ 2,464
$ 2.53
$ 3,510
$ 3.06
$ 5,250
$ 5.31
$ 6,552
$ 5.68
?
__________
(a)
Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.
(b)
The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment
(c)
This adjustment consists of a return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling
The following table reconciles our effective tax rate to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Income
Income
Effective
Income
Income
Effective
Income
Income tax
Effective
Income
Income tax
Effective
Effective tax rate
$ 2,375
$ 481
20.2 %
$ 3,643
$ 767
21.0 %
$ 5,946
$ 1,199
20.2 %
$ 7,359
$ 1,529
20.8 %
Adjustments(a)
663
64
828
170
689
70
924
194
ETR-adjusted
$ 3,038
$ 545
17.9 %
$ 4,471
$ 937
20.9 %
$ 6,635
$ 1,269
19.1 %
$ 8,283
$ 1,723
20.8 %
__________
(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These
We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE.
The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):
Four Quarters Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Net income attributable to stockholders
$ 4.8
$ 11.1
Average equity(a)
$ 66.8
$ 70.4
ROE
7.1 %
15.7 %
__________
(a) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.
The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):
Four Quarters Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
EBIT-adjusted(a)
$ 13.2
$ 13.6
Average equity(b)
$ 66.8
$ 70.4
Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases)
16.2
16.2
Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability
8.9
9.3
Less: Average automotive and other net income tax asset
(22.8)
(22.1)
ROIC-adjusted average net assets
$ 69.1
$ 73.8
ROIC-adjusted
19.0 %
18.5 %
__________
(a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.
(b) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.
The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities to adjusted automotive free cash flow
(dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Net automotive cash provided by operating activities
$ 4,653
$ 7,713
$ 7,057
$ 11,311
Less: Capital expenditures
(2,131)
(2,539)
(3,940)
(5,267)
Add: Buick dealer strategy
305
114
465
276
Add: Restructuring actions
86
-
139
-
Add: GMI plant wind down
8
9
12
9
Add: China restructuring actions
9
-
9
-
Less: Ultium strategic realignment
(103)
-
(103)
-
Add: Employee separation costs
-
-
-
58
Adjusted automotive free cash flow
$ 2,827
$ 5,297
$ 3,639
$ 6,388
Vehicle Sales
GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. government, and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the six months ended June 30, 2025, 25.8% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by our Automotive segments (vehicles in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
GMNA
849
903
1,676
1,695
GMI
125
140
209
243
Total
974
1,043
1,885
1,938
Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments and daily rental car companies); and (3) sales of courtesy transportation vehicles (i.e., vehicles previously used by dealers that were sold to the end consumer). Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors and joint ventures; commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.
The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Industry
GM
Market
Industry
GM
Market
Industry
GM
Market
Industry
GM
Market
North America
United States
4,297
747
17.4 %
4,181
696
16.7 %
8,329
1,440
17.3 %
8,026
1,290
16.1 %
Other
1,051
131
12.5 %
1,007
131
13.0 %
1,991
257
12.9 %
1,899
246
13.0 %
Total North America
5,348
878
16.4 %
5,188
827
15.9 %
10,321
1,697
16.4 %
9,925
1,537
15.5 %
Asia/Pacific, Middle East
China(a)
6,592
448
6.8 %
5,883
373
6.3 %
12,403
890
7.2 %
11,538
814
7.1 %
Other
5,277
118
2.2 %
5,234
120
2.3 %
10,908
220
2.0 %
10,734
233
2.2 %
Total Asia/Pacific, Middle
11,869
566
4.8 %
11,117
493
4.4 %
23,312
1,110
4.8 %
22,273
1,047
4.7 %
South America
Brazil
647
64
9.9 %
629
84
13.4 %
1,199
120
10.0 %
1,143
141
12.3 %
Other
411
31
7.6 %
318
27
8.4 %
811
60
7.4 %
627
54
8.6 %
Total South America
1,058
95
9.0 %
947
111
11.7 %
2,010
180
8.9 %
1,770
195
11.0 %
Total in GM markets
18,275
1,539
8.4 %
17,252
1,431
8.3 %
35,642
2,987
8.4 %
33,968
2,778
8.2 %
Total Europe
4,387
-
- %
4,486
1
- %
8,639
1
- %
8,855
1
- %
Total Worldwide(b)
22,662
1,539
6.8 %
21,738
1,432
6.6 %
44,281
2,988
6.7 %
42,823
2,779
6.5 %
United States
Cars
709
15
2.1 %
769
53
6.9 %
1,416
32
2.3 %
1,476
103
7.0 %
Trucks
1,226
401
32.8 %
1,112
359
32.3 %
2,279
746
32.7 %
2,044
650
31.8 %
Crossovers
2,362
330
14.0 %
2,300
284
12.4 %
4,634
662
14.3 %
4,507
538
11.9 %
Total United States
4,297
747
17.4 %
4,181
696
16.7 %
8,329
1,440
17.3 %
8,026
1,290
16.1 %
China(a)
SGMS
132
120
251
275
SGMW
315
253
639
539
Total
6,592
447
6.8 %
5,883
373
6.3 %
12,403
890
7.2 %
11,538
814
7.1 %
__________
(a)
Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd.
(b)
Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and certain regions of Ukraine are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are
As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
GMNA
178
179
350
320
GMI
96
98
164
166
Total fleet sales
274
277
514
486
Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales
17.8 %
19.3 %
17.2 %
17.5 %
?
North America capacity two-shift utilization
117.6 %
108.1 %
113.5 %
105.1 %
