General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.: Mighty Fire Breaker Partners with WOWS Insurance to Expand Market Reach and Transform Wildfire Risk Management in the Insurance Industry

Strategic collaboration leverages science-based fire mitigation and performance-driven insurance to meet rising demand for wildfire resilience and affordable coverage

OCEANSIDE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCID:GEVI) today announced that its subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker LLC ("MFB"), a leader in the wildfire defense sector, has entered into a strategic partnership with WOWS Insurance LLC ("WOWS"), a company known for its holistic approach to wildfire risk and insurance solutions.

The partnership combines MFB's patented fire-retardant chemistry, which is certified under the EPA's Safer Choice program, with WOWS' comprehensive model of integrating fire hardening, proactive wildfire mitigation with remotely activated systems. Together, the companies aim to dramatically enhance wildfire resilience and further expand access to affordable insurance coverage for high-risk properties. The number of homes affected is over three million in California alone.

Ted Ralston, CEO of MFB, commented, "This collaboration directly addresses the growing demand for science-backed wildfire protection. By aligning our proven wildfire defense technology with WOWS' performance-based insurance model, we are driving demand for our solutions while also helping homeowners regain access to quality coverage. From the beginning, our technology's inventor, Steve Conboy, has emphasized the importance of aligning insurance with advanced mitigation solutions like ours, and this partnership brings that vision to life. To support this initiative, we are investing in our human infrastructure and expanding operational capacity to address the increase in demand that we see as insurers seek more proactive risk reduction solutions"

Robert Feldman, CEO and Founder of WOWS Insurance, "MFB is the ideal partner to enhance our efforts and help us address the growing impact of wildfires on economics of insurance. Across the industry, the number of uninsured and underinsured properties is increasing at analarming rate, premiums are skyrocketing and as a result, there is a growing demand for science-backed wildfire protection. MFB's chemistry offers a safe solution that inhibits ember attacks without relying on continuous water use and remains effective until naturally washed away by rain. It is a science-backed approach that major carriers can certainly support. As wildfire threats continue to rise across the western U.S., this partnership has the potential to transform how the insurance industry addresses wildfire preparedness and protection."

For more information on Mighty Fire Breaker, visit www.mightyfirebreaker.com.

About WOWS Insurance LLC

WOWS Insurance LLC is a forward-thinking insurance solutions provider specializing in wildfire-prone regions. The company takes a holistic approach to risk management by combining fire hardening, proactive mitigation strategies and remotely activated technologies to improve property resilience and insurability. By aligning innovative wildfire defense with performance-based underwriting, WOWS has achieved a significantly higher success rate in securing affordable coverage for clients, even in high-risk zones. WOWS is committed to redefining how insurance responds to the growing threat of wildfires.

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC, offers an innovative portfolio of non-toxic and environmentally safe wildfire defense solutions. The Company's offerings include wildfire home defense systems, mobile and ground application systems, and products for use in the manufacturing of fire-resilient building products.

Mighty Fire Breaker's CitroTech fire inhibitor is the only fire inhibitor designated as EPA Safer Choice and also has UL GREENGUARD GOLD certification.

Find out more about MFB's Patented wildfire defense systems by visiting citrosafe.com.

To find out more about WOWS visit wowsinsurance.com.

Twitter: @GEVIOfficial

Website:? https://generalenterpriseventures.com/

Contact:

Brett Maas, Managing Principal

Hayden IR, LLC

brett@haydenir.com

(646) 536-7331

SOURCE: General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mighty-fire-breaker-partners-with-wows-insurance-to-expand-marke-1051199