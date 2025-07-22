

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - A US-India Earth-observing satellite will be launched aboard an ISRO Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle from its Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, at India's southeastern coast, on July 30.



The Earth-observing satellite, a joint venture by NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation, is known as NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission.



It will be the first to carry L- and S-band radars.



NISAR will scan nearly all of Earth's land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days. The mission will measure changes in the planet's terrestrial ecosystems, growth and retreat of its ice sheets, glaciers, and sea ice, and tectonic deformation of its crust. The data will be accessible to all users across a range of disciplines, with potential applicability in disaster response, infrastructure monitoring, and agricultural decision support.



Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed NISAR as a critical part of a pioneering year for U.S. - India civil space cooperation.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News