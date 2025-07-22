Viemed Healthcare, Inc.: Viemed Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Details

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, today announced that it will host its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(877) 407-6176 (US Toll-Free)

+1 (201) 689-8451 (International)

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4jnXGdPH

Following the live call, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.viemed.com.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@viemed.com

Tripp Sullivan

SCR Partners, LLC

615-942-7077

Trae Fitzgerald

Chief Financial Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802

