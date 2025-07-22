MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI Appoints Shuaib Hanief as New Vice President of Engineering to Accelerate Innovation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI" or "Company") (Nasdaq:MSAI), a pioneer in condition-based monitoring and predictive maintenance, is proud to announce the appointment of Shuaib Hanief as its new Vice President of Engineering. In this role, Mr. Hanief will lead the company's engineering organization, including research and development, with a focus on driving innovation and building a high-performing and scalable engineering organization.

With over 20 years of experience building and scaling engineering organizations, Mr. Hanief has demonstrated a history of success in driving technical excellence and innovation. As a Partner at Solmation LLC since 2009, Mr. Hanief served as a fractional Chief Technology Officer across telecom, healthcare, retail, education and real estate customers. Mr. Hanief also co-founded Fee Favor, an online marketplace for title abstractors, and launched Patron Engage and Practice Revive, SaaS platforms for small businesses and clinics. Mr. Hanief holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from The University of Alabama in Huntsville, and a Master of Public Administration from Georgia State University.

"We're thrilled to welcome Shuaib to the team," said Asim Akram, Chief Executive Officer. "With a proven track record in building high-preforming teams, Shuaib's leadership will be instrumental in maturing our engineering function, accelerating innovation, and driving scalable growth."

In his new role, Mr. Hanief will oversee all aspects of engineering, including platform architecture, infrastructure, security, and quality assurance. Mr. Hanief will focus on advancing and enhancing AI capabilities within our platform, expanding the engineering team, and fostering a culture of high performance, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

"I'm excited to join MultiSensor AI at such a pivotal time," said Mr. Hanief. "The Company has a strong foundation, a talented team, and an inspiring vision. I look forward to helping accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers."

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI builds and deploys intelligent multi-sensing platforms incorporating edge and cloud software solutions that leverage artificial intelligence. MSAI's integrated solutions utilize data generated from an array of sensors and sensor modalities including high-resolution thermal imagers, visible and acoustic imagers, as well as vibration and laser spectroscopy sensors, to protect customers' most critical assets. MSAI's platform combines condition-based monitoring data with proprietary edge and cloud software to generate actionable insights that, we believe, minimize unplanned downtime, reduce maintenance costs, prevent hazards, and extend asset life.

For more information or to request a demo, please visit www.multisensorai.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "would" or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's expectations regarding its strategic priorities and objectives, future plans and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

MSAI Contact:

e-mail: ir@multisensorai.com

website: www.multisensorai.com

SOURCE: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/multisensor-ai-appoints-shuaib-hanief-as-new-vice-president-of-en-1051230