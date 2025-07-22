Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our exploration team has completed an additional 22 diamond core drill holes totaling 5,181 meters at our Orange No. 5 resource expansion target located in Zone 4, approximately 2 km along trend to the southwest of the currently defined Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") footprint. The Kibi Gold Project MRE, with an effective date of September 30th, 2024, currently stands at 1,058,200 oz of gold in the Indicated category (27,532,000 tonnes grading 1.20 g/t gold) and an additional 180,700 oz of gold in the Inferred category (5,694,000 tonnes grading 0.99 g/t gold), at a 0.5 g/t gold cut- off. The Company is awaiting the remaining assay results from the laboratory for the drill program's last holes, with final assay results expected within the next 3 weeks.

On February 26th, 2025, Xtra-Gold reported assay results for the initial 6 hole (778 m) follow up drill program on the Orange No. 5 resource expansion target, including the following highlights:

13.0 m at 1.46 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au"), including 4.0 m at 3.40 g/t Au, from 34 m; and 10.0 m at 1.05 g/t Au, including 4.0 m at 1.81 g/t Au, from 60 m in KBDD24597

29.5 m at 0.73 g/t Au, including 4.5 m at 1.81 g/t Au, from 0.0 m in KBDD24593

13.5 m at 0.65 g/t Au, including 1.5 m at 2.08 g/t Au, from 1.0 m in KBDD24591

9.0 m at 0.41 g/t Au from 22 m; 15.0 m at 0.40 g/t Au from 68 m; 8.0 m at 0.48 g/t Au from 104 m; and 35.0 m at 0.30 g/t Au from 137 m in KBDD24599

James Longshore, CEO/Co-Founder states: "We eagerly await the remaining assay results for this second phase drilling at Orange No. 5. Upon receipt of final assays, our exploration team will immediately commence to develop a preliminary geological model for this emerging resource expansion target. Drilling efforts to date indicate that similarly to the Boomerang MRE body, the Orange No. 5 target consists of a stacked, multi-shoot gold mineralization system, which bodes well for potential significant resource growth at our Kibi Gold Project."

Click on link below to view geological compilation map depicting location of Orange No. 5 resource expansion target relative to the MRE footprint:

(Figure 1_Zones 1 - 4 Geological Compilation_June 2025)

About Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Xtra-Gold is a Ghana-focused gold exploration company with a substantial land position totaling 226 km2 in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt is geologically analogous to the neighboring, world famous Ashanti Gold Belt, which is one of the most highly endowed gold belts in the world with estimated global gold resources totaling over 130 million ounces. Our company is the best positioned explorer to make the next major gold discovery in Ghana.

Qualified Person

Yves P. Clement, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration for Xtra-Gold is acting as the Qualified Person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with respect to this announcement. He has prepared and / or supervised the preparation of the scientific or technical information in this announcement and confirms compliance with NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

