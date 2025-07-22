

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH), Tuesday announced that the company has secured a $315 million contract with a maximum performance period of upto five years to enable Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control or CJADC2.



Under this contract, the company will deliver the Advanced Battle Management System Distributed Battle Management Node Phase II Tactical Operations Center-Light prototype for the Department of the Air Force Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Battle Management.



Also, the company will collaborate with L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for this project, aiming to deliver technology that advances warfighting missions, works across systems, and enables the Department of Defense's CJADC2 vision.



In the pre-market hours, BAH is trading at $111.67, up 2.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



