Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) is proud to announce its multi-year sponsorship of two renowned para-athletic sprinters Femita Ayanbeku from the US and Dimitri Jozwicki from France. Natixis IM began its sponsorships with Ayanbeku and Dimitri in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Through these global partnerships, Natixis IM aims to celebrate with employees, clients, and the community the values of perseverance, resilience, and commitment to excellence embodied by Ayanbeku and Jozwicki. Natixis IM will also collaborate with its charitable partners to create opportunities for the para-athletes to share their experiences, further extending the impact of their inspirational stories.

"We are proud to extend our partnerships with Femita and Dimitri and to be part of their journeys," said Philippe Setbon, CEO at Natixis Investment Managers. "With headquarters in both Paris and Boston, these partnerships reflect the strength of Natixis IM's transatlantic roots and a shared belief that performance is built on perseverance, discipline, and hard work. These values are not only central to elite sport but also to how Natixis IM serves its clients and communities around the world."

Natixis IM's sponsorship agreements will assist Ayanbeku and Jozwicki with the necessary resources and support to continue training and participation in upcoming competitions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Natixis IM, Ayanbeku, and Jozwicki as they work together to promote the values of determination, inclusivity, and excellence in sports. The athletes have imparted those values to a vast number of young people through Natixis IM's partnerships with nonprofit organizations such as the Winthrop Elementary School in Dorchester, Massachusetts and Sport dans la Ville, France's leading organization for social and professional integration through sport.

"We are proud to support Femita and Dimitri as they strive for excellence," said David Giunta, CEO for the US of Natixis Investment Managers. "They are inspirations to our associates, our clients, and our community partners and we look forward to following their journeys over the next four years as they train for the upcoming international para-sport competition in Los Angeles."

A native of Boston, Massachusetts, Ayanbeku is an elite amputee sprinter who has represented the United States in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Paralympic Games (T64 category). After a below-knee amputation, Ayanbeku found a passion for running when she was granted a custom prosthesis. Within months of receiving that first running blade, Ayanbeku became the 100m National Champion and continues to hold the distinction of the fastest female amputee sprinter in the United States. With steadfast resolve, Ayanbeku qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics just seven months after becoming a mother, finishing 5th place as her newborn daughter watched proudly from the stands. Ayanbeku's nonprofit work supports individuals with physical disabilities through sports access, equipment and mentorship.

A native of Nancy, France, para-athlete Jozwicki, who suffers from an Arnold Chiari malformation and cerebral palsy, joined the Handisport movement in 2016 and has participated in the 2020 and 2024 Paralympic Games (T38 category). He placed 5th in Paris in 2024 and 4th in Tokyo in 2020. Since 2016, Jozwicki has earned additional accolades including first selection with the French team at the World Championships in London in 2017, world finalist in the 100 meters T38 category in Dubai in 2019, and vice-champion of Europe in the same distinction in 2021. In addition, Dimitri is the French para-athlete champion in the 100 meters, a title he successfully defended in 2025. Jozwicki was drawn to his athletic discipline at the age of 13 and has found a true vocation in athletics. An occupational therapist by training, Jozwicki is deeply committed to raising awareness about disability among young people, particularly in schools.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers' multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world's largest asset managers1 with more than $1.3 trillion assets under management2 (€1.2 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles, including innovative sustainable investing options designed to generate strong performance and advance a sustainable future. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; DNCA Investments;3 Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Oakmark; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners;Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Solutions and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various US registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Survey respondents ranked by Investment Pensions Europe/Top 500 Asset Managers 2024 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 19th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2023.

2 Assets under management (AUM) of affiliated entities measured as of March 31, 2025, are $1,361.4 billion (€1,260.2 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of nonregulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

