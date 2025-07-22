Anzeige
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST (THE) PLC is pleased to announce that Gervais Williams and Claire Long will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 21 August 2025 at 15:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 20 August 2025, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet DIVERSE INCOME TRUST (THE) PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/diverse-income-trust-the-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow DIVERSE INCOME TRUST (THE) PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

22 July 2025

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


