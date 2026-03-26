The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Monthly Factsheet
The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 28 February 2026 is now available on the Company's website at:
Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_27-02-2026.pdf
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited
Company Secretary
26 March 2026
The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
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