The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Second Interim Dividend Payment Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 21

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Second Interim Dividend payment update

Further to the declaration of the second interim dividend on 13 February 2026 and in light of the proposals for the reconstruction and voluntary liquidation of the Company announced on 17 April 2026, the Company has decided to accelerate the payment date for the second interim dividend from 29 May 2026 to 28 April 2026.

21 April 2026

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45