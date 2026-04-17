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WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
17.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

Third Interim Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a third interim dividend of 1.20 pence per ordinary share (2025: 1.10 pence) in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2026, which is an increase of 9.1% on the previous year. This will be payable on 21 May 2026 to shareholders on the register on 1 May 2026. The ex-dividend date will be 30 April 2026.

In light of the proposals for the voluntary liquidation of the Company by way of a scheme of reconstruction pursuant to Section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the " Scheme"), the Company has withdrawn its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (" DRIP"), previously managed by its Registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets. Therefore, shareholders will no longer be able to automatically reinvest their dividend in ordinary shares.

It is anticipated that the Company may pay a further dividend in advance of the effective date of the Scheme in order to ensure that the Company meets the distribution requirements to maintain investment trust status. Information relating to the declaration and payment of such further dividend (if any) will be released by the Company via an RNS.

17 April 2026

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.