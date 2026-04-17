The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

Third Interim Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a third interim dividend of 1.20 pence per ordinary share (2025: 1.10 pence) in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2026, which is an increase of 9.1% on the previous year. This will be payable on 21 May 2026 to shareholders on the register on 1 May 2026. The ex-dividend date will be 30 April 2026.

In light of the proposals for the voluntary liquidation of the Company by way of a scheme of reconstruction pursuant to Section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the " Scheme"), the Company has withdrawn its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (" DRIP"), previously managed by its Registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets. Therefore, shareholders will no longer be able to automatically reinvest their dividend in ordinary shares.

It is anticipated that the Company may pay a further dividend in advance of the effective date of the Scheme in order to ensure that the Company meets the distribution requirements to maintain investment trust status. Information relating to the declaration and payment of such further dividend (if any) will be released by the Company via an RNS.

17 April 2026

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45