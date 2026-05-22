The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

Monthly Factsheet

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 30 April 2026 is now available on the Company's website at:

Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_30-04-2026.pdf

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

Company Secretary

22 May 2026

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45