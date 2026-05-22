The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

The Diverse Income Trust plc

22nd May 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 21st May 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

21st May 2026 123.62 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 122.57 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

22nd May 2026