National Leadership and Skills Conference Spotlights 3M's Efforts To Fill Skilled Trades Gap

3M's vehicle wrap demonstration was a popular stop at the recent SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) in Atlanta.

Students interested in the skilled trades, as well as their parents and instructors, watched as Jody Frego smoothed the tiny bubbles and wrinkles in the vehicle wrap, leaving behind a smooth, sleek surface on the car.

Frego runs a 3M-authorized training facility in Phoenix called Full Circle Wrap Training, where he offers a variety of hands-on classes teaching wrap design and installation to both beginners and experienced installers.

He also strives to help students get into his line of business by going to classrooms in the Phoenix area to talk about the work he does and the need for highly skilled workers to install wraps on cars, windows, and buildings.

"We've gone from a niche business to a full-blown industry," Frego said. "There are new applications, like architectural films, that open doors to other industries. We need people to keep up with this growth."

The need for more workers to fill skilled trades positions is something that a lot of industries, including manufacturing, are keeping their eyes on right now.

The National Association of Manufacturers reports that the skilled trades gap could result in?2.1 million unfilled manufacturing jobs by 2030.??

3M's commitment to helping close that coming gap includes efforts to interest students in these well-paying careers as early as middle and high school.???

3M's collaboration with SkillsUSA and its participation in the National Leadership and Skills Conference is one way the company is helping address the future need for more workers in the skilled trades. 3M is also working to support skilled trades through community partnerships and workforce training initiatives.

"This partnership is part of a broader commitment we've had at 3M to our communities," Michael Stroik, 3M's vice president of community impact, told NYSE TV. "Last year alone, we invested over $56 million back into local communities where we operate. The 3M and Skills USA partnership was established to bridge the gap between industry needs … It's a win-win for business and community outcomes."

Stroik, while acknowledging the concern over the looming gap in skilled trades, also sees positive moves in preparing more young people to enter the skilled trades.

"We want students to have access to cutting-edge technologies, preparing them for successful careers and inspiring the next generation of skilled workers," Stroik said. "We aim to foster a generation of leaders equipped with the necessary skills to drive progress in their communities."



