3M Company: 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.73 per share for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 25, 2025.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

