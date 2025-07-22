

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trump administration has released a set of documents on the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr, which had been kept confidential for decades.



The documents, totaling 230,000 pages, were released by Attorney General Pamela Bondi in the presence of Dr. Alveda King at the Department of Justice.



She is the niece of Martin Luther King Jr. and daughter of civil rights activist A. D. King.



In January, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order for the documents from the assassinations of King and former President John F Kennedy to be declassified.



The files were disclosed after months of collaboration between the Department of Justice, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, CIA, and National Archives and Records Administration.



'The American people deserve answers decades after the horrific assassination of one of our nation's great leaders,' said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. 'The Department of Justice is proud to partner with Director Gabbard and the ODNI at President Trump's direction for this latest disclosure.'



'I am grateful to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for delivering on their pledge of transparency in the release of these documents on the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.,' said Dr. Alveda King. 'My uncle lived boldly in pursuit of truth and justice, and his enduring legacy of faith continues to inspire Americans to this day. While we continue to mourn his death, the declassification and release of these documents are a historic step towards the truth that the American people deserve.'



Bondi and Dr. King discussed the remarkable life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the need for transparency pertaining to his assassination.



The American Baptist minister, civil rights activist and political philosopher who was a leader of the civil rights movement, was shot dead on April 4 in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray was convicted of the assassination, though it remains the subject of conspiracy theories.



