Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9W0 | ISIN: US69376K1060 | Ticker-Symbol: AC3
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 15:29
9,500 Euro
-2,06 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
P10 INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
P10 INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,80010,40017:50
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 17:38 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strength Meets Style: KOSPET Launches Magic R10 & P10 Smartwatches in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Marking its first-ever on-ground launch event in Malaysia, KOSPET officially unveiled the Magic R10 and Magic P10, bringing its global smartwatch innovation closer to Malaysian consumers. As Malaysia's wearable technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% to 18% from 2023 to 2030, driven by rising demand for health tracking and smart lifestyle tools, the launch reflects KOSPET's commitment to meeting the needs of this fast-evolving digital generation.

From Left: Mr. CY Chong, Sales Manager of KOSPET Technology Co., Ltd; Mr. Young Zhang, Sales Director, Mr. Martin Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Johnathan Zheng, Marketing Director of Shenzhen KOSPET Technology Co., Ltd

"With the Magic Series, we've designed something that performs and inspires confidence," said Johnathan Zheng, Marketing Director of KOSPET. "These watches reflect a lifestyle that's bold, informed, and in motion. It's not just wearable tech, it's a personal statement. Whether you're powering through an intense workout or heading into a business meeting, the new KOSPET Magic Series smartwatches are designed to keep pace, delivering exceptional performance in a form that's sleek, stylish, and built for everyday life."

Magic R10

Magic P10

The Magic R10 and P10 are crafted for style-conscious users who demand more from their smartwatches, seamlessly blending aesthetics with substance. Both models boast a premium 316L stainless steel bezel and are paired with three strap options-liquid silicone, magnetic, and knitted-to suit various lifestyles, from formal to active or casual. The Magic R10 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466×466 resolution, while the Magic P10 offers a larger 1.96-inch AMOLED screen at 410×502 resolution. Both displays support a peak brightness of 1000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

Inside, an Action3085S dual-core MCU ensures seamless operation, backed by Bluetooth 5.3 for fast, stable connections. Dual-band L1+L5 GNSS positioning with access to six satellite systems delivers precise outdoor tracking, while over 180+ freestyle modes and ApexMotion sport recognition make every movement count.

With 24/7 biometric tracking - including heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, sleep cycles (including REM), stress, and even emotion monitoring - both models double as discreet wellness companions. Features like menstrual cycle tracking, one-tap health checks, abnormal alerts, and breathing guidance empower users to manage their health more intuitively.

Adding star power to the occasion, the grand launch was graced by national badminton icons Lee Meng Yean, a former World No. 10 and Olympian, and Ameer Zainuddin, ex-national player and rising coach. Their presence underscored KOSPET's emphasis on fitness, performance, and lifestyle synergy.

The Magic R10 and P10 will be available for purchase in Malaysia starting 21 July 2025 through KOSPET's official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok, as well as authorised retailers nationwide. Both models retail at RM699, with a special launch promotion of RM629 available for a limited time only. Early bird bundles and exclusive giveaways will also be announced via KOSPET's official platforms.

ABOUT Shenzhen KOSPET Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2018, KOSPET is a global leader in rugged smartwatch innovation, with operations in Shenzhen, China, and a design centre in Washington, USA. Renowned for introducing military-grade smartwatches, including the TANK series, KOSPET combines durability, cutting-edge technology, and advanced functionality. Their smartwatches feature high-resolution AMOLED displays, dual-band GPS with six-satellite positioning, over 170 sports modes, comprehensive health monitoring, and water resistance up to 5ATM and IP69K. With a presence in over 70 countries and millions of users worldwide, KOSPET continues to set benchmarks in wearable technology, catering to the evolving needs of outdoor enthusiasts and everyday consumers. Find out more about the KOSPET at kospet.com, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For media information, kindly contact:

Triven Marketing Group, for KOSPET

Jazzmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: KOSPET



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/strength-meets-style-kospet-launches-magic-r10-and-p10-smartwatches-in-1050462

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.