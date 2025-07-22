Strength Meets Style: KOSPET Launches Magic R10 & P10 Smartwatches in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Marking its first-ever on-ground launch event in Malaysia, KOSPET officially unveiled the Magic R10 and Magic P10, bringing its global smartwatch innovation closer to Malaysian consumers. As Malaysia's wearable technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% to 18% from 2023 to 2030, driven by rising demand for health tracking and smart lifestyle tools, the launch reflects KOSPET's commitment to meeting the needs of this fast-evolving digital generation.

From Left: Mr. CY Chong, Sales Manager of KOSPET Technology Co., Ltd; Mr. Young Zhang, Sales Director, Mr. Martin Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Johnathan Zheng, Marketing Director of Shenzhen KOSPET Technology Co., Ltd

"With the Magic Series, we've designed something that performs and inspires confidence," said Johnathan Zheng, Marketing Director of KOSPET. "These watches reflect a lifestyle that's bold, informed, and in motion. It's not just wearable tech, it's a personal statement. Whether you're powering through an intense workout or heading into a business meeting, the new KOSPET Magic Series smartwatches are designed to keep pace, delivering exceptional performance in a form that's sleek, stylish, and built for everyday life."

Magic R10

Magic P10

The Magic R10 and P10 are crafted for style-conscious users who demand more from their smartwatches, seamlessly blending aesthetics with substance. Both models boast a premium 316L stainless steel bezel and are paired with three strap options-liquid silicone, magnetic, and knitted-to suit various lifestyles, from formal to active or casual. The Magic R10 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466×466 resolution, while the Magic P10 offers a larger 1.96-inch AMOLED screen at 410×502 resolution. Both displays support a peak brightness of 1000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

Inside, an Action3085S dual-core MCU ensures seamless operation, backed by Bluetooth 5.3 for fast, stable connections. Dual-band L1+L5 GNSS positioning with access to six satellite systems delivers precise outdoor tracking, while over 180+ freestyle modes and ApexMotion sport recognition make every movement count.

With 24/7 biometric tracking - including heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, sleep cycles (including REM), stress, and even emotion monitoring - both models double as discreet wellness companions. Features like menstrual cycle tracking, one-tap health checks, abnormal alerts, and breathing guidance empower users to manage their health more intuitively.

Adding star power to the occasion, the grand launch was graced by national badminton icons Lee Meng Yean, a former World No. 10 and Olympian, and Ameer Zainuddin, ex-national player and rising coach. Their presence underscored KOSPET's emphasis on fitness, performance, and lifestyle synergy.

The Magic R10 and P10 will be available for purchase in Malaysia starting 21 July 2025 through KOSPET's official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok, as well as authorised retailers nationwide. Both models retail at RM699, with a special launch promotion of RM629 available for a limited time only. Early bird bundles and exclusive giveaways will also be announced via KOSPET's official platforms.

ABOUT Shenzhen KOSPET Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2018, KOSPET is a global leader in rugged smartwatch innovation, with operations in Shenzhen, China, and a design centre in Washington, USA. Renowned for introducing military-grade smartwatches, including the TANK series, KOSPET combines durability, cutting-edge technology, and advanced functionality. Their smartwatches feature high-resolution AMOLED displays, dual-band GPS with six-satellite positioning, over 170 sports modes, comprehensive health monitoring, and water resistance up to 5ATM and IP69K. With a presence in over 70 countries and millions of users worldwide, KOSPET continues to set benchmarks in wearable technology, catering to the evolving needs of outdoor enthusiasts and everyday consumers. Find out more about the KOSPET at kospet.com, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

