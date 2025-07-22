AMOEBA: Amoéba signs an agreement with Metron Technology, a subsidiary of Oriental Beauty Valley (OBV), a key player in the cosmetics industry in China

Press release

Chassieu (France), 22 July 2025 - 5.45 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces the signing of an agreement with Metron Technology, a subsidiary of the Chinese group Oriental Beauty Valley (OBV group). This agreement confirms the main terms of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) announced on 1 April 2025[1] and covers both the regulatory and commercial aspects of Amoéba's cosmetic ingredient in China.

As a reminder, the Oriental Beauty Valley group is based in Shanghai and is an industrial centre of excellence officially supported by the Chinese authorities as part of their national strategy for the development of the cosmetics sector. It brings together more than 1,000 companies (including L'Oréal, Shiseido, etc.), laboratories, research centres and specialised organisations, forming a unique ecosystem that promotes synergies between innovation, production and regulation. As a true strategic hub, Oriental Beauty Valley offers a structured and secure environment to support innovative projects, from formulation to regulatory compliance, while meeting growing demands for safety, efficacy and sustainable development.

The agreement signed has a dual regulatory and commercial dimension. It provides for:

Support and advice from the Oriental Beauty Valley group to obtain registration for Amoeba's cosmetic ingredient in China;

The priority given to Metron Technology to distribute Amoéba's cosmetic ingredient in China once registration has been obtained.

Amoéba accelerates the development of its cosmetic business

While Amoéba has already obtained INCI (International Nomenclature for Cosmetic Ingredients) registration for its cosmetic ingredient in 2024, which allows it to be marketed worldwide without further authorisation except in China, this agreement allows Amoéba to accelerate its entry into the Chinese market, the world's second largest cosmetics market after the United States.

Amoéba is now closer than ever to being able to market its ingredient worldwide, whose effectiveness has been proven both by specialised laboratories[2] in in vitro studies and by a clinical study[3] for various claims (including its repairing effect on the superficial dermis).

Following the appointment of Charlotte FRANCERIES (former member of L'Oréal's senior management team for 25 years and currently President of the French agency of the McCann Group) to its Board of Directors, who will bring all her expertise and knowledge of the cosmetics industry, Amoéba is taking another major step forward in the development of its cosmetics business.

Benoît VILLERS, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amoéba, said: "We are delighted to sign this agreement with Oriental Beauty Valley (OBV), which is the ideal partner to support our development in China. Having already achieved a number of key milestones in biocontrol this year, we are now accelerating the development of our cosmetics segment with players recognised worldwide for their expertise. We are proud that the full potential of our cosmetic ingredient has been recognised by OBV, a global leader in its field, and we are demonstrating our ability to continue on our ambitious development path."

About Oriental Beauty Valley Group :

Oriental Beauty Valley Group is a state-owned company under the jurisdiction of Fengxian District (Shanghai region), with registered capital of 600 million yuan. It focuses on promoting the beauty and health industry, as well as creating a "Silicon Valley" for the cosmetics industry. Thee Group actively plays the role of a market entity to enrich industrial resources, accelerate industrial development, carry out mergers and acquisitions and acquire stakes in high-quality enterprises in the entire beauty and health industry chain, consolidate industrial ecology, and promote the agglomeration and development of the beauty and health industry cluster in Fengxian District.

About Metron Technology (Oriental Beauty Valley Group) :

Metron Technology is a strategic subsidiary of Oriental Beauty Valley, specialising in regulatory, scientific and technological support for innovative cosmetics projects. Created with the support of the local authorities and as part of the development of the beauty ecosystem in Shanghai, Metron Technology's mission is to facilitate the integration of international innovations on the Chinese market, by ensuring their compliance with local standards.

Positioned at the interface between research, industry and government, Metron Technology offers cutting-edge expertise in regulatory approval, safety assessment and validation of cosmetic ingredients, working directly with the relevant authorities. Thanks to its partner laboratories, scientific teams and consultancy services, it supports foreign companies throughout the registration and marketing process.

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and growing it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and in 2022 obtained approval for its active substance in the USA as well as the recommendation for approval in Europe issued by the Austrian authority. Cosmetic applications do not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit https://amoeba-nature.com/en/.

