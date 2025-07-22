EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Amundi Physical Metals plc
(« Issuer »)
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law
Release of :
-the annual report
- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")
Dublin, July 22 , 2025
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:
- On July 21, 2024, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2025-
- On July 22 , 2024, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 28 April , 2025. The first Supplemental has been approved on July 21, 2025.
The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, at 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland , Dublin 2, Ireland.
End of Inside Information
22-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amundi Physical Metals plc
|2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
|2 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+33 (0)176338436
|E-mail:
|liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013416716
|WKN:
|A2UJK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam, Paris
|EQS News ID:
|2173118
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2173118 22-Jul-2025 CET/CEST