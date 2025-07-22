EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")



22-Jul-2025 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Release of :

-the annual report

- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")

Dublin, July 22 , 2025

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:

- On July 21, 2024, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2025-

- On July 22 , 2024, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 28 April , 2025. The first Supplemental has been approved on July 21, 2025.

The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website ( www.amundietf.com ) .

Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, at 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland , Dublin 2, Ireland.

