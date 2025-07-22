DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")

Amundi Physical Metals plc (« Issuer ») AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law Release of: - the annual report - the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental") approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation Dublin, July 22 , 2025 The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public: - On July 21 2025, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2025- - On July 22 2025, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation on 28 April , 2025. The first Supplemental has been approved on 21 July 2025. The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website ( www.amundietf.com). Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, at 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland

