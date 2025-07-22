Anzeige
22.07.2025
WKN: A2UJK0 | ISIN: FR0013416716 | Ticker-Symbol: GLDA
Tradegate
22.07.25 | 20:10
115,69 Euro
+0,31 % +0,36
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,75115,9520:20
115,74115,9620:21
Dow Jones News
22.07.2025 18:51 Uhr
236 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental") 

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the 
"Supplemental") 
22-Jul-2025 / 18:15 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
(« Issuer ») 
 
  
 
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") 
 
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law 
 
  
 
Release of: 
 
-  the annual report 
 
- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental") approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct 
Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Dublin, July 22  , 2025 
 
  
 
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public: 
 
- On July 21   2025, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2025- 
 
- On July 22  2025, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the UK Financial 
Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation on  28 April , 2025. The first Supplemental has been 
approved on 21   July 2025. 
 
  
 
The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website ( 
www.amundietf.com). 
 
Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, 
at 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland 
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0013416716 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     GLDA 
LEI Code:   635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
Sequence No.: 396656 
EQS News ID:  2173130 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173130&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2025 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
