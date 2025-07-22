

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.295 billion, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $1.127 billion, or $1.22 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $4.448 billion from $3.822 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.295 Bln. vs. $1.127 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $4.448 Bln vs. $3.822 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.36 - $1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.45 - $4.80 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News