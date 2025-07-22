Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported second quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $6.1 million or $0.40 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $10.8 million or $0.70 per diluted share compared to GAAP net income of $10.2 million or $0.66 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $10.5 or 0.68 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to first quarter 2025, unless otherwise noted)

Obtained all regulatory approvals to complete acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc.

Recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America's "Best-in-State Banks" for the fourth consecutive year

Net interest margin expanded to 3.23% from 3.17%

4% annualized growth in commercial loans; 7% growth quarter-to-date

Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, " This quarter we received all regulatory approvals to acquire Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank. This partnership represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen our presence in key markets with good deposit dynamics, increase operational scale, and deliver greater value to our customers through expanded presence and services, while demonstrating continued ability to execute growth opportunities for shareholders. We look forward to bringing our new partners on at or near the end of this month."

Mr. Simard further stated, "Our results mark another consistent quarter of core earnings with a stable and expanding margin well above our peers. I am very proud of the way our teams performed all the while working on integration plans and other strategic objectives. We continue to manage the balance sheet, optimizing returns and positioning us for the future which ultimately has gained us the recognition by Forbes as one of America's "Best-in-State Banks" for the fourth consecutive year, an honor that is awarded to less than 5% of all U.S. banks. Such an award is a testament to our people."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.32 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025, payable on September 12, 2025. This dividend equates to a 4.27% annualized yield based on the $29.96 closing share price of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2025, the last trading day of the second quarter 2025.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025)

Total assets remained stable at $4.1 billion at the end of the first and second quarter 2025 primarily due to strategically optimizing wholesale borrowings to fund loan originations in anticipation of the expected onboarding of deposits from Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank ("Woodsville").

Total cash and cash equivalents were $87.0 million at the end of the second quarter 2025, compared to $88.1 million at the end of the first quarter 2025. Interest-earning deposits held with other banks decreased to $36.1 million at the end of the second quarter 2025, compared to $54.3 million at the end of the first quarter and yielded 4.68% and 4.55%, respectively. The change in cash balances was driven by new loan originations and investment purchases offset by loan pay downs and advances.

Available-for-sale debt securities increased to $528.7 million compared to $514.0 million at first quarter 2025 driven by security purchases of $33.6 million, of which $29.1 million were securities issued by government sponsored entities, $4.5 million were bank subordinated notes, offset by pay downs of $13.3 million, called securities of $40 thousand, and net amortization of $123 thousand. Fair value adjustments decreased the securities portfolio by $6.1 million at quarter-end compared to $64.3 million at the end of the first quarter. During the second quarter, there was a $5.6 million reduction in corporate debt securities due to credit deterioration. The quarter-to-date weighted average yield of the securities portfolio was 3.86% compared to 3.80% at the end of first quarter driven by purchases of higher coupon fixed-rate securities. As of first and second quarter-end, our securities portfolio had an average life of 8.4 years and 8.0 years respectively, with an effective duration of 5.5 years and 5.0 years. All securities remain classified as available for sale to provide flexibility in asset funding and other opportunities as they arise.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock increased $2 million to $12.7 million at the end of the second quarter 2025 compared to $10.7 million at the end of the first quarter 2025 driven by the strategic deployment of $57.5 million in advances from FHLB to fund loan originations and purchase investments.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $528 thousand, which more than offset $257 thousand in net charged-off loans. As a result, the allowance grew to $28.9 million at the end of the second quarter 2025 compared to $28.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio stood at 0.92% for both quarters respectively.

Total deposits remained stable at $3.3 billion at the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter 2025 respectively. We witnessed a shift in deposit mix driven by the interest rate environment and wealth management brokerage transfers in the second quarter 2025 as money market deposits decreased $34.6 million offset by an increase of $32 million in time deposits driven by interest rates and an increase of $4.7 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits driven by seasonality.

The Company's book value per share was $30.60 as of the end of the second quarter 2025 compared to $30.51 at the end of the first quarter 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $22.58 at the end of the second quarter 2025, compared to $22.47 at the end of the first quarter 2025.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for June 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2024)

The net interest margin increased to 3.23% in the second quarter 2025 compared to 3.09% in the same respective quarter 2024. As loan balances grew $86.7 million year-over-year, the yield on loans grew 7 basis points to 5.48% in the second quarter 2025, up from 5.41% in the same quarter 2024 primarily driven by higher yielding commercial real estate loans.

Total interest and dividend income increased by 3.9% or $1.9 million to $48.7 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $46.8 million in the prior year primarily driven by the repricing of commercial adjustable-rate loans and $166.5 million higher loan balances within the commercial real estate portfolio. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.23% compared to 5.18% in the second quarter 2024. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.76% in the second quarter 2025 from 5.61% in the second quarter 2024. Total loan yield growth was partially offset by a decrease in the commercial and industrial yields from 6.76% to 6.41% for the second quarter 2025, and the consumer yield declined from 7.26% in the second quarter of 2024 to 6.98% in the second quarter 2025.

Total interest expense decreased by 1.5% to $18.8 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $19.1 million in the second quarter 2024 driven by decreases in interest bearing deposit costs from 2.35% to 2.28% in the second quarter 2025, offset by 5% increase in deposit balances year over year primarily driven a $49.8 million increase in interest bearing deposits, an $11.5 million increase in money market deposits and a $93.6 million in organic growth in time deposits as customers flocked to higher interest rate accounts during volatile interest rate environment. Time deposit yields decreased from 4.33% in the second quarter 2024 to 3.91% in the second quarter 2025.

The provision for credit losses on loans of $528 thousand in the second quarter 2025 compared to a provision of $585 thousand in the second quarter 2024, primarily driven by the volume of loans.

Non-interest income decreased $4.8 million in the second quarter 2025 to $4.6 million compared to $9.5 million in the same quarter 2024 primarily driven by the Company recognizing impairment losses of $4.9 million on available-for-sale debt securities and other receivables during the three months ended June 30, 2025. The losses were included in net (loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities in the consolidated statements of income. The losses related to a corporate bond security and other receivable due to credit deterioration where the Company had determined that it no longer intended to hold the security until recovery of the amortized cost basis. Customer service fees decreased $148 thousand driven by lower non-sufficient fund charges. Other income increased $257 thousand driven primarily by credit card incentives.

Non-interest expenses increased $2.7 million to $26.5 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $23.8 million in the second quarter 2024 driven by $1.2 million in acquisition expenses related to Woodsville. Salaries and benefits increased 3% to $14.3 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $13.9 million in the second quarter 2024 due to cost-of-living adjustments. Professional services fees increased $276 thousand to $514 thousand in the second quarter 2025 compared to $238 thousand in the second quarter 2024 driven by audit exam and legal fee timing. Gain on sale of property decreased year-over-year by $251 thousand driven by the sale of our Avery Lane office in the second quarter 2024.

Income tax expense was $1.4 million for the second quarter 2025 compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter 2025 was 19% and 20% for the second quarter of 2024.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, including those related to our pending acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank; (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (17) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; (18) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Balance Sheets C Loan and Deposit Analysis D Statements of Income E Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) F Average Yields and Costs G Average Balances H Asset Quality Analysis I-J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.66 $ 0.72 $ 0.80 $ 0.67 Core earnings, diluted (1) 0.70 0.68 0.72 0.80 0.66 Total book value 30.60 30.51 30.00 30.12 28.81 Tangible book value (1) 22.58 22.47 21.93 22.02 20.68 Market price at period end 29.96 29.50 30.58 30.84 26.88 Dividends 0.32 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2) Return on assets 0.60 % 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.04 % Core return on assets (1) 1.06 1.04 1.09 1.20 1.02 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 0.79 1.32 1.44 1.37 1.36 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.39 1.35 1.45 1.37 1.33 Return on equity 5.21 8.88 9.52 10.68 9.46 Core return on equity (1) 9.19 9.09 9.57 10.68 9.25 Return on tangible equity 7.26 12.27 13.23 14.90 13.44 Core return on tangible equity (1) 12.66 12.57 13.29 14.90 13.15 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3) 3.23 3.17 3.17 3.15 3.09 Efficiency ratio (1) 62.10 62.00 59.84 62.09 62.78 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 4,112 $ 4,063 $ 4,083 $ 4,030 $ 4,034 Total earning assets (4) 3,789 3,761 3,782 3,720 3,726 Total investments 529 514 521 536 513 Total loans 3,153 3,124 3,147 3,082 3,064 Allowance for credit losses 29 30 29 29 29 Total goodwill and intangible assets 123 123 123 124 124 Total deposits 3,292 3,297 3,268 3,261 3,140 Total shareholders' equity 469 466 458 460 439 Net income 6 10 11 12 10 Core earnings (1) 11 10 11 12 10 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans 0.92 0.92 0.91 0.94 0.94 Loans/deposits 96 95 96 95 98 Shareholders' equity to total assets 11.40 11.50 11.23 11.41 10.88 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 8.67 8.73 8.46 8.61 8.06

___________________________________________________________________

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information. (2) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. (3) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans. (4) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost. (5) Current quarter annualized.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 50,948 $ 33,802 $ 34,266 $ 39,877 $ 39,673 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 36,087 54,329 37,896 41,343 62,163 Total cash and cash equivalents 87,035 88,131 72,162 81,220 101,836 Available-for-sale debt securities 528,690 513,961 521,018 535,892 512,928 Less: Allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - (1,204 ) (568 ) - - Net available-for-sale debt securities 528,690 512,757 520,450 535,892 512,928 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,695 10,695 12,237 7,600 14,755 Loans held for sale 2,829 1,515 1,235 1,272 3,897 Total loans 3,152,664 3,124,240 3,147,096 3,081,735 3,064,181 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (28,885 ) (28,614 ) (28,744 ) (29,023 ) (28,855 ) Net loans 3,123,779 3,095,626 3,118,352 3,052,712 3,035,326 Premises and equipment, net 52,647 51,659 51,237 51,644 51,628 Other real estate owned - - - - - Goodwill 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 Other intangible assets 3,472 3,705 3,938 4,171 4,404 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 83,074 82,471 81,858 81,824 81,221 Deferred tax asset, net 23,290 23,298 23,330 20,923 24,750 Other assets 75,017 73,892 79,051 73,192 83,978 Total assets $ 4,112,005 $ 4,063,226 $ 4,083,327 $ 4,029,927 $ 4,034,200 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Non-interest bearing demand $ 552,074 $ 547,401 $ 575,649 $ 604,963 $ 553,067 Interest-bearing demand 931,854 930,031 910,191 913,910 882,068 Savings 542,579 551,280 545,816 544,235 544,980 Money market 370,709 405,326 405,758 380,624 359,208 Time 894,772 862,773 830,274 817,354 801,143 Total deposits 3,291,988 3,296,811 3,267,688 3,261,086 3,140,466 Senior borrowings 256,441 199,982 249,981 186,207 329,349 Subordinated borrowings 40,620 40,620 40,620 60,580 60,541 Total borrowings 297,061 240,602 290,601 246,787 389,890 Other liabilities 54,096 58,502 66,610 62,138 64,937 Total liabilities 3,643,145 3,595,915 3,624,899 3,570,011 3,595,293 Total shareholders' equity 468,860 467,311 458,428 459,916 438,907 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,112,005 $ 4,063,226 $ 4,083,327 $ 4,029,927 $ 4,034,200 Net shares outstanding 15,322 15,317 15,280 15,268 15,232

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 to Date to Date Commercial real estate $ 1,767,206 $ 1,762,132 $ 1,741,223 $ 1,677,310 $ 1,634,658 1 % 3 % Commercial and industrial 400,908 370,683 388,599 382,554 421,297 33 6 Total commercial loans 2,168,114 2,132,815 2,129,822 2,059,864 2,055,955 7 4 Residential real estate 796,184 807,514 826,492 836,566 854,718 (6 ) (8 ) Consumer 111,036 105,404 103,803 103,415 99,776 21 14 Tax exempt and other 77,330 78,507 86,979 81,890 53,732 (6 ) (22 ) Total loans $ 3,152,664 $ 3,124,240 $ 3,147,096 $ 3,081,735 $ 3,064,181 4 % - %

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 to Date to Date Non-interest bearing demand $ 552,074 $ 547,401 $ 575,649 $ 604,963 $ 553,067 3 % (8 )% Interest-bearing demand 931,854 930,031 910,191 913,910 882,068 1 5 Savings 542,579 551,280 545,816 544,235 544,980 (6 ) (1 ) Money market 370,709 405,326 405,758 380,624 359,208 (34 ) (17 ) Total non-maturity deposits 2,397,216 2,434,038 2,437,414 2,443,732 2,339,323 (6 ) (3 ) Time 894,772 862,773 830,274 817,354 801,143 15 16 Total deposits $ 3,291,988 $ 3,296,811 $ 3,267,688 $ 3,261,086 $ 3,140,466 (1 )% 1 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 42,726 $ 40,634 $ 84,530 $ 80,104 Securities available for sale 5,474 5,620 10,757 11,150 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 212 199 349 487 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 276 385 590 920 Total interest and dividend income 48,688 46,838 96,226 92,661 Interest expense Deposits 15,511 14,780 31,023 29,312 Borrowings 3,282 4,299 6,301 7,535 Total interest expense 18,793 19,079 37,324 36,847 Net interest income 29,895 27,759 58,902 55,814 Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - - 636 - Provision for credit losses on loans 528 585 471 874 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 29,367 27,174 57,795 54,940 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 4,263 4,193 8,179 7,863 Customer service fees 3,589 3,737 7,114 7,447 (Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1) (4,942 ) 50 (4,942 ) 50 Mortgage banking income 605 558 1,061 815 Bank-owned life insurance income 602 583 1,216 1,144 Customer derivative income 104 168 316 168 Other income 425 168 620 356 Total non-interest income 4,646 9,457 13,564 17,843 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,274 13,860 28,007 27,108 Occupancy and equipment 3,546 3,317 6,871 6,749 Depreciation 1,023 1,065 2,072 2,106 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net 3 (248 ) 93 (263 ) Outside services 457 462 939 800 Professional services 514 238 1,106 638 Communication 194 192 360 381 Marketing 682 521 1,200 1,088 Amortization of intangible assets 233 233 466 466 FDIC assessment 464 448 920 900 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 1,205 - 1,444 20 Provision for unfunded commitments - - (74 ) (185 ) Other expenses 3,943 3,754 7,785 7,522 Total non-interest expense 26,538 23,842 51,189 47,330 Income before income taxes 7,475 12,789 20,170 25,453 Income tax expense 1,383 2,532 3,867 5,101 Net income $ 6,092 $ 10,257 $ 16,303 $ 20,352 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.67 $ 1.06 $ 1.34 Diluted 0.40 0.67 1.06 1.33 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,321 15,227 15,312 15,213 Diluted 15,372 15,275 15,382 15,273

(1) The $4.9 million loss represents a $4.3 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 42,726 $ 41,804 $ 41,700 $ 42,042 $ 40,634 Securities and other 5,474 5,283 5,273 5,515 5,620 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 212 137 213 258 199 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 276 314 297 765 385 Total interest and dividend income 48,688 47,538 47,483 48,580 46,838 Interest expense Deposits 15,511 15,512 16,210 16,174 14,780 Borrowings 3,282 3,019 2,206 3,448 4,299 Total interest expense 18,793 18,531 18,416 19,622 19,079 Net interest income 29,895 29,007 29,067 28,958 27,759 Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - 636 1,171 - - Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans 528 (57 ) (147 ) 228 585 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 29,367 28,428 28,043 28,730 27,174 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 4,263 3,916 3,709 4,129 4,193 Customer service fees 3,589 3,525 3,604 3,788 3,737 (Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1) (4,942 ) - - - 50 Mortgage banking income 605 456 597 681 558 Bank-owned life insurance income 602 614 590 570 583 Customer derivative income 104 212 495 265 168 Other income 425 195 397 220 168 Total non-interest income 4,646 8,918 9,392 9,653 9,457 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,274 13,733 13,358 14,383 13,860 Occupancy and equipment 3,546 3,325 3,634 3,405 3,317 Depreciation 1,023 1,049 1,042 1,048 1,065 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net 3 90 71 - (248 ) Outside services 457 482 372 386 462 Professional services 514 592 343 441 238 Communication 194 166 189 189 192 Marketing 682 518 492 434 521 Amortization of intangible assets 233 233 233 233 233 FDIC assessment 464 456 457 451 448 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 1,205 239 - - - Provision for unfunded commitments - (74 ) (625 ) 35 - Other expenses 3,943 3,842 4,319 3,767 3,754 Total non-interest expense 26,538 24,651 23,885 24,772 23,842 Income before income taxes 7,475 12,695 13,550 13,611 12,789 Income tax expense 1,383 2,484 2,551 1,418 2,532 Net income $ 6,092 $ 10,211 $ 10,999 $ 12,193 $ 10,257 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.80 $ 0.67 Diluted 0.40 0.66 0.72 0.80 0.67 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,321 15,304 15,261 15,261 15,227 Diluted 15,372 15,393 15,346 15,326 15,275

(1) The $4.9 million loss represents a $4.3 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Earning assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks 4.68 % 4.55 % 4.92 % 5.54 % 5.65 % Available-for-sale debt securities 3.86 3.80 3.69 3.86 3.95 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7.20 4.78 12.07 10.10 6.49 Loans: Commercial real estate 5.76 5.58 5.61 5.67 5.61 Commercial and industrial 6.41 6.57 6.62 6.98 6.76 Residential real estate 4.14 4.22 4.13 4.11 4.13 Consumer 6.98 7.03 6.89 7.23 7.26 Total loans 5.48 5.42 5.40 5.49 5.41 Total earning assets 5.23 % 5.16 % 5.14 % 5.24 % 5.18 % Funding liabilities Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.44 % 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.39 % Savings 0.71 0.71 0.72 0.70 0.65 Money market 2.75 2.77 2.94 3.13 2.93 Time 3.91 4.11 4.30 4.39 4.33 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.28 2.31 2.41 2.45 2.35 Borrowings 4.85 4.61 4.20 4.38 4.57 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.51 % 2.52 % 2.54 % 2.66 % 2.64 % Net interest spread 2.72 2.64 2.60 2.58 2.54 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1) 3.23 3.17 3.17 3.15 3.09

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1) $ 23,643 $ 27,999 $ 24,000 $ 54,897 $ 27,407 Available-for-sale debt securities (2) 591,462 587,878 591,455 591,331 594,455 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,804 11,623 7,023 10,158 12,324 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,766,720 1,759,321 1,699,869 1,645,933 1,600,253 Commercial and industrial 469,816 469,331 458,157 473,049 468,052 Residential real estate 804,469 820,837 836,375 851,426 865,412 Consumer 109,023 104,413 103,681 101,230 97,371 Total loans (3) 3,150,028 3,153,902 3,098,082 3,071,638 3,031,088 Total earning assets 3,776,937 3,781,402 3,720,560 3,728,024 3,665,274 Cash and due from banks 29,861 29,972 32,771 34,036 30,809 Allowance for credit losses (28,786 ) (29,143 ) (29,021 ) (28,893 ) (28,567 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 123,062 123,295 123,527 123,761 123,994 Other assets 169,540 171,477 171,351 170,113 168,239 Total assets $ 4,070,614 $ 4,077,003 $ 4,019,188 $ 4,027,041 $ 3,959,749 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 906,557 $ 916,129 $ 898,597 $ 888,325 $ 858,657 Savings 545,304 547,672 543,430 547,482 542,950 Money market 392,034 401,268 394,536 378,855 355,731 Time 883,491 853,105 842,379 807,180 775,932 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,727,386 2,718,174 2,678,942 2,621,842 2,533,270 Borrowings 271,410 265,780 208,990 312,891 378,121 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,998,796 2,983,954 2,887,932 2,934,733 2,911,391 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 545,308 560,310 604,017 577,428 546,448 Other liabilities 57,268 66,589 67,533 60,731 65,712 Total liabilities 3,601,372 3,610,853 3,559,482 3,572,892 3,523,551 Total shareholders' equity 469,242 466,150 459,706 454,149 436,198 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,070,614 $ 4,077,003 $ 4,019,188 $ 4,027,041 $ 3,959,749

____________________________________________________________________

(1) Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter. (2) Average balances for available-for-sale debt securities are based on amortized cost. (3) Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 1,033 $ 1,091 $ 1,321 $ 1,451 $ 551 Commercial and industrial 1,344 1,354 1,098 1,218 1,301 Residential real estate 6,411 4,557 3,290 3,453 3,511 Consumer 944 1,084 1,285 978 914 Total non-accruing loans 9,732 8,086 6,994 7,100 6,277 Non-performing available-for-sale debt securities 2,403 4,960 5,760 - - Other real estate owned - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 12,135 $ 13,046 $ 12,754 $ 7,100 $ 6,277 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.20 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.30 0.32 0.31 0.18 0.16 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $ 28,614 $ 28,744 $ 29,023 $ 28,855 $ 28,355 Charged-off loans (266 ) (84 ) (150 ) (98 ) (106 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 9 11 18 38 21 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (257 ) (73 ) (132 ) (60 ) (85 ) Provision for credit losses on loans 528 (57 ) (147 ) 228 585 Balance at end of period $ 28,885 $ 28,614 $ 28,744 $ 29,023 $ 28,855 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 297 354 411 409 460 NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Commercial and industrial (204 ) (37 ) (84 ) (8 ) (2 ) Residential real estate 6 4 3 5 3 Consumer (59 ) (40 ) (51 ) (57 ) (86 ) Total, net $ (257 ) $ (73 ) $ (132 ) $ (60 ) $ (85 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE DEBT SECURITIES Balance at beginning of period $ 1,204 $ 568 $ - $ - $ - Charged-off interest receivable on available-for-sale debt securities - - (603 ) - - Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - 636 1,171 - - Charged-off previously provisioned allowance for credit loss (1,204 ) - - - - Balance at end of period $ - $ 1,204 $ 568 $ - $ -

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Net income $ 6,092 $ 10,211 $ 10,999 $ 12,193 $ 10,257 Non-core items: Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6) 4,942 - - - (50 ) Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net 3 90 71 - (248 ) Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 1,205 239 - - - Income tax expense (1) (1,492 ) (80 ) (17 ) - 71 Total non-core items (2) 4,658 249 54 - (227 ) Core earnings (2) (A) $ 10,750 $ 10,460 $ 11,053 $ 12,193 $ 10,030 Net interest income (B) $ 29,895 $ 29,007 $ 29,067 $ 28,958 $ 27,759 Non-interest income 4,646 8,918 9,392 9,653 9,457 Total revenue 34,541 37,925 38,459 38,611 37,216 Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6) 4,942 - - - (50 ) Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 39,483 $ 37,925 $ 38,459 $ 38,611 $ 37,166 Total non-interest expense 26,538 24,651 23,885 24,772 23,842 Non-core expenses: (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net (3 ) (90 ) (71 ) - 248 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses (1,205 ) (239 ) - - - Total non-core expenses (2) (1,208 ) (329 ) (71 ) - 248 Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 25,330 $ 24,322 $ 23,814 $ 24,772 $ 24,090 Total revenue 34,541 37,925 38,459 38,611 37,216 Total non-interest expense 26,538 24,651 23,885 24,772 23,842 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2) (S) $ 8,003 $ 13,274 $ 14,574 $ 13,839 $ 13,374 Core revenue(2) 39,483 37,925 38,459 38,611 37,166 Core non-interest expense(2) 25,330 24,322 23,814 24,772 24,090 Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2) (U) $ 14,153 $ 13,603 $ 14,645 $ 13,839 $ 13,076 (in millions) Average earning assets (E) $ 3,777 $ 3,781 $ 3,721 $ 3,728 $ 3,665 Average assets (F) 4,071 4,077 4,019 4,027 3,960 Average shareholders' equity (G) 469 466 460 454 436 Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 346 343 336 330 312 Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (I) 346 343 335 336 315 Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 3,989 3,940 3,960 3,906 3,910

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 15,322 15,317 15,280 15,268 15,232 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 15,372 15,393 15,346 15,326 15,275 Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.80 $ 0.66 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 22.58 22.47 21.93 22.02 20.68 Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (I/J) 8.67 8.73 8.46 8.61 8.06 Performance ratios (4) GAAP return on assets 0.60 % 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.04 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 1.06 1.04 1.09 1.20 1.02 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets(2) (S/F) 0.79 1.32 1.44 1.37 1.36 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2) (U/F) 1.39 1.35 1.45 1.37 1.33 GAAP return on equity 5.21 8.88 9.52 10.68 9.46 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 9.19 9.09 9.57 10.68 9.25 Return on tangible equity 7.26 12.27 13.23 14.90 13.44 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) (A+Q)/H 12.66 12.57 13.29 14.90 13.15 Efficiency ratio (2) (5) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 62.10 62.00 59.84 62.09 62.78 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) (B+P)/E 3.23 3.17 3.17 3.15 3.09 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 706 $ 717 $ 718 $ 686 $ 528 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 141 131 139 138 191 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 560 568 578 550 389 Intangible amortization (Q) 233 233 233 233 233

_____________________________________________________________

(1) Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.26% in the first and second quarters of 2025, 23.73% in the fourth quarter 2024, 23.82% in the second and third quarter 2024, 24.01% in the first quarter 2024. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end. (4) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. (5) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (6) The $4.9 million loss represents a $4.3 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

