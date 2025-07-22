Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported second quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $6.1 million or $0.40 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $10.8 million or $0.70 per diluted share compared to GAAP net income of $10.2 million or $0.66 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $10.5 or 0.68 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.
SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to first quarter 2025, unless otherwise noted)
Obtained all regulatory approvals to complete acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc.
Recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America's "Best-in-State Banks" for the fourth consecutive year
Net interest margin expanded to 3.23% from 3.17%
4% annualized growth in commercial loans; 7% growth quarter-to-date
Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, " This quarter we received all regulatory approvals to acquire Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank. This partnership represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen our presence in key markets with good deposit dynamics, increase operational scale, and deliver greater value to our customers through expanded presence and services, while demonstrating continued ability to execute growth opportunities for shareholders. We look forward to bringing our new partners on at or near the end of this month."
Mr. Simard further stated, "Our results mark another consistent quarter of core earnings with a stable and expanding margin well above our peers. I am very proud of the way our teams performed all the while working on integration plans and other strategic objectives. We continue to manage the balance sheet, optimizing returns and positioning us for the future which ultimately has gained us the recognition by Forbes as one of America's "Best-in-State Banks" for the fourth consecutive year, an honor that is awarded to less than 5% of all U.S. banks. Such an award is a testament to our people."
DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.32 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025, payable on September 12, 2025. This dividend equates to a 4.27% annualized yield based on the $29.96 closing share price of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2025, the last trading day of the second quarter 2025.
FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025)
Total assets remained stable at $4.1 billion at the end of the first and second quarter 2025 primarily due to strategically optimizing wholesale borrowings to fund loan originations in anticipation of the expected onboarding of deposits from Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank ("Woodsville").
Total cash and cash equivalents were $87.0 million at the end of the second quarter 2025, compared to $88.1 million at the end of the first quarter 2025. Interest-earning deposits held with other banks decreased to $36.1 million at the end of the second quarter 2025, compared to $54.3 million at the end of the first quarter and yielded 4.68% and 4.55%, respectively. The change in cash balances was driven by new loan originations and investment purchases offset by loan pay downs and advances.
Available-for-sale debt securities increased to $528.7 million compared to $514.0 million at first quarter 2025 driven by security purchases of $33.6 million, of which $29.1 million were securities issued by government sponsored entities, $4.5 million were bank subordinated notes, offset by pay downs of $13.3 million, called securities of $40 thousand, and net amortization of $123 thousand. Fair value adjustments decreased the securities portfolio by $6.1 million at quarter-end compared to $64.3 million at the end of the first quarter. During the second quarter, there was a $5.6 million reduction in corporate debt securities due to credit deterioration. The quarter-to-date weighted average yield of the securities portfolio was 3.86% compared to 3.80% at the end of first quarter driven by purchases of higher coupon fixed-rate securities. As of first and second quarter-end, our securities portfolio had an average life of 8.4 years and 8.0 years respectively, with an effective duration of 5.5 years and 5.0 years. All securities remain classified as available for sale to provide flexibility in asset funding and other opportunities as they arise.
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock increased $2 million to $12.7 million at the end of the second quarter 2025 compared to $10.7 million at the end of the first quarter 2025 driven by the strategic deployment of $57.5 million in advances from FHLB to fund loan originations and purchase investments.
The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $528 thousand, which more than offset $257 thousand in net charged-off loans. As a result, the allowance grew to $28.9 million at the end of the second quarter 2025 compared to $28.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio stood at 0.92% for both quarters respectively.
Total deposits remained stable at $3.3 billion at the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter 2025 respectively. We witnessed a shift in deposit mix driven by the interest rate environment and wealth management brokerage transfers in the second quarter 2025 as money market deposits decreased $34.6 million offset by an increase of $32 million in time deposits driven by interest rates and an increase of $4.7 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits driven by seasonality.
The Company's book value per share was $30.60 as of the end of the second quarter 2025 compared to $30.51 at the end of the first quarter 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $22.58 at the end of the second quarter 2025, compared to $22.47 at the end of the first quarter 2025.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for June 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2024)
The net interest margin increased to 3.23% in the second quarter 2025 compared to 3.09% in the same respective quarter 2024. As loan balances grew $86.7 million year-over-year, the yield on loans grew 7 basis points to 5.48% in the second quarter 2025, up from 5.41% in the same quarter 2024 primarily driven by higher yielding commercial real estate loans.
Total interest and dividend income increased by 3.9% or $1.9 million to $48.7 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $46.8 million in the prior year primarily driven by the repricing of commercial adjustable-rate loans and $166.5 million higher loan balances within the commercial real estate portfolio. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.23% compared to 5.18% in the second quarter 2024. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.76% in the second quarter 2025 from 5.61% in the second quarter 2024. Total loan yield growth was partially offset by a decrease in the commercial and industrial yields from 6.76% to 6.41% for the second quarter 2025, and the consumer yield declined from 7.26% in the second quarter of 2024 to 6.98% in the second quarter 2025.
Total interest expense decreased by 1.5% to $18.8 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $19.1 million in the second quarter 2024 driven by decreases in interest bearing deposit costs from 2.35% to 2.28% in the second quarter 2025, offset by 5% increase in deposit balances year over year primarily driven a $49.8 million increase in interest bearing deposits, an $11.5 million increase in money market deposits and a $93.6 million in organic growth in time deposits as customers flocked to higher interest rate accounts during volatile interest rate environment. Time deposit yields decreased from 4.33% in the second quarter 2024 to 3.91% in the second quarter 2025.
The provision for credit losses on loans of $528 thousand in the second quarter 2025 compared to a provision of $585 thousand in the second quarter 2024, primarily driven by the volume of loans.
Non-interest income decreased $4.8 million in the second quarter 2025 to $4.6 million compared to $9.5 million in the same quarter 2024 primarily driven by the Company recognizing impairment losses of $4.9 million on available-for-sale debt securities and other receivables during the three months ended June 30, 2025. The losses were included in net (loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities in the consolidated statements of income. The losses related to a corporate bond security and other receivable due to credit deterioration where the Company had determined that it no longer intended to hold the security until recovery of the amortized cost basis. Customer service fees decreased $148 thousand driven by lower non-sufficient fund charges. Other income increased $257 thousand driven primarily by credit card incentives.
Non-interest expenses increased $2.7 million to $26.5 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $23.8 million in the second quarter 2024 driven by $1.2 million in acquisition expenses related to Woodsville. Salaries and benefits increased 3% to $14.3 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $13.9 million in the second quarter 2024 due to cost-of-living adjustments. Professional services fees increased $276 thousand to $514 thousand in the second quarter 2025 compared to $238 thousand in the second quarter 2024 driven by audit exam and legal fee timing. Gain on sale of property decreased year-over-year by $251 thousand driven by the sale of our Avery Lane office in the second quarter 2024.
Income tax expense was $1.4 million for the second quarter 2025 compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter 2025 was 19% and 20% for the second quarter of 2024.
BACKGROUND
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, including those related to our pending acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank; (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (17) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; (18) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.
The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.
###
CONTACTS
Josephine Iannelli; EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; (207) 288-3314
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings, diluted
$
0.40
$
0.66
$
0.72
$
0.80
$
0.67
Core earnings, diluted (1)
0.70
0.68
0.72
0.80
0.66
Total book value
30.60
30.51
30.00
30.12
28.81
Tangible book value (1)
22.58
22.47
21.93
22.02
20.68
Market price at period end
29.96
29.50
30.58
30.84
26.88
Dividends
0.32
0.30
0.30
0.30
0.30
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)
Return on assets
0.60
%
1.02
%
1.09
%
1.20
%
1.04
%
Core return on assets (1)
1.06
1.04
1.09
1.20
1.02
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
0.79
1.32
1.44
1.37
1.36
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
1.39
1.35
1.45
1.37
1.33
Return on equity
5.21
8.88
9.52
10.68
9.46
Core return on equity (1)
9.19
9.09
9.57
10.68
9.25
Return on tangible equity
7.26
12.27
13.23
14.90
13.44
Core return on tangible equity (1)
12.66
12.57
13.29
14.90
13.15
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3)
3.23
3.17
3.17
3.15
3.09
Efficiency ratio (1)
62.10
62.00
59.84
62.09
62.78
FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)
Total assets
$
4,112
$
4,063
$
4,083
$
4,030
$
4,034
Total earning assets (4)
3,789
3,761
3,782
3,720
3,726
Total investments
529
514
521
536
513
Total loans
3,153
3,124
3,147
3,082
3,064
Allowance for credit losses
29
30
29
29
29
Total goodwill and intangible assets
123
123
123
124
124
Total deposits
3,292
3,297
3,268
3,261
3,140
Total shareholders' equity
469
466
458
460
439
Net income
6
10
11
12
10
Core earnings (1)
11
10
11
12
10
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans
0.92
0.92
0.91
0.94
0.94
Loans/deposits
96
95
96
95
98
Shareholders' equity to total assets
11.40
11.50
11.23
11.41
10.88
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
8.67
8.73
8.46
8.61
8.06
___________________________________________________________________
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
(2)
All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(3)
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.
(4)
Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.
(5)
Current quarter annualized.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
50,948
$
33,802
$
34,266
$
39,877
$
39,673
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
36,087
54,329
37,896
41,343
62,163
Total cash and cash equivalents
87,035
88,131
72,162
81,220
101,836
Available-for-sale debt securities
528,690
513,961
521,018
535,892
512,928
Less: Allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
(1,204
)
(568
)
-
-
Net available-for-sale debt securities
528,690
512,757
520,450
535,892
512,928
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
12,695
10,695
12,237
7,600
14,755
Loans held for sale
2,829
1,515
1,235
1,272
3,897
Total loans
3,152,664
3,124,240
3,147,096
3,081,735
3,064,181
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(28,885
)
(28,614
)
(28,744
)
(29,023
)
(28,855
)
Net loans
3,123,779
3,095,626
3,118,352
3,052,712
3,035,326
Premises and equipment, net
52,647
51,659
51,237
51,644
51,628
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
119,477
119,477
119,477
119,477
119,477
Other intangible assets
3,472
3,705
3,938
4,171
4,404
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
83,074
82,471
81,858
81,824
81,221
Deferred tax asset, net
23,290
23,298
23,330
20,923
24,750
Other assets
75,017
73,892
79,051
73,192
83,978
Total assets
$
4,112,005
$
4,063,226
$
4,083,327
$
4,029,927
$
4,034,200
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest bearing demand
$
552,074
$
547,401
$
575,649
$
604,963
$
553,067
Interest-bearing demand
931,854
930,031
910,191
913,910
882,068
Savings
542,579
551,280
545,816
544,235
544,980
Money market
370,709
405,326
405,758
380,624
359,208
Time
894,772
862,773
830,274
817,354
801,143
Total deposits
3,291,988
3,296,811
3,267,688
3,261,086
3,140,466
Senior borrowings
256,441
199,982
249,981
186,207
329,349
Subordinated borrowings
40,620
40,620
40,620
60,580
60,541
Total borrowings
297,061
240,602
290,601
246,787
389,890
Other liabilities
54,096
58,502
66,610
62,138
64,937
Total liabilities
3,643,145
3,595,915
3,624,899
3,570,011
3,595,293
Total shareholders' equity
468,860
467,311
458,428
459,916
438,907
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,112,005
$
4,063,226
$
4,083,327
$
4,029,927
$
4,034,200
Net shares outstanding
15,322
15,317
15,280
15,268
15,232
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
LOAN ANALYSIS
Annualized
Growth %
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Quarter
Year
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
to Date
to Date
Commercial real estate
$
1,767,206
$
1,762,132
$
1,741,223
$
1,677,310
$
1,634,658
1
%
3
%
Commercial and industrial
400,908
370,683
388,599
382,554
421,297
33
6
Total commercial loans
2,168,114
2,132,815
2,129,822
2,059,864
2,055,955
7
4
Residential real estate
796,184
807,514
826,492
836,566
854,718
(6
)
(8
)
Consumer
111,036
105,404
103,803
103,415
99,776
21
14
Tax exempt and other
77,330
78,507
86,979
81,890
53,732
(6
)
(22
)
Total loans
$
3,152,664
$
3,124,240
$
3,147,096
$
3,081,735
$
3,064,181
4
%
-
%
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
Annualized
Growth %
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Quarter
Year
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
to Date
to Date
Non-interest bearing demand
$
552,074
$
547,401
$
575,649
$
604,963
$
553,067
3
%
(8
)%
Interest-bearing demand
931,854
930,031
910,191
913,910
882,068
1
5
Savings
542,579
551,280
545,816
544,235
544,980
(6
)
(1
)
Money market
370,709
405,326
405,758
380,624
359,208
(34
)
(17
)
Total non-maturity deposits
2,397,216
2,434,038
2,437,414
2,443,732
2,339,323
(6
)
(3
)
Time
894,772
862,773
830,274
817,354
801,143
15
16
Total deposits
$
3,291,988
$
3,296,811
$
3,267,688
$
3,261,086
$
3,140,466
(1
)%
1
%
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
42,726
$
40,634
$
84,530
$
80,104
Securities available for sale
5,474
5,620
10,757
11,150
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
212
199
349
487
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
276
385
590
920
Total interest and dividend income
48,688
46,838
96,226
92,661
Interest expense
Deposits
15,511
14,780
31,023
29,312
Borrowings
3,282
4,299
6,301
7,535
Total interest expense
18,793
19,079
37,324
36,847
Net interest income
29,895
27,759
58,902
55,814
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
636
-
Provision for credit losses on loans
528
585
471
874
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
29,367
27,174
57,795
54,940
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
4,263
4,193
8,179
7,863
Customer service fees
3,589
3,737
7,114
7,447
(Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1)
(4,942
)
50
(4,942
)
50
Mortgage banking income
605
558
1,061
815
Bank-owned life insurance income
602
583
1,216
1,144
Customer derivative income
104
168
316
168
Other income
425
168
620
356
Total non-interest income
4,646
9,457
13,564
17,843
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
14,274
13,860
28,007
27,108
Occupancy and equipment
3,546
3,317
6,871
6,749
Depreciation
1,023
1,065
2,072
2,106
Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net
3
(248
)
93
(263
)
Outside services
457
462
939
800
Professional services
514
238
1,106
638
Communication
194
192
360
381
Marketing
682
521
1,200
1,088
Amortization of intangible assets
233
233
466
466
FDIC assessment
464
448
920
900
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
1,205
-
1,444
20
Provision for unfunded commitments
-
-
(74
)
(185
)
Other expenses
3,943
3,754
7,785
7,522
Total non-interest expense
26,538
23,842
51,189
47,330
Income before income taxes
7,475
12,789
20,170
25,453
Income tax expense
1,383
2,532
3,867
5,101
Net income
$
6,092
$
10,257
$
16,303
$
20,352
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.40
$
0.67
$
1.06
$
1.34
Diluted
0.40
0.67
1.06
1.33
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,321
15,227
15,312
15,213
Diluted
15,372
15,275
15,382
15,273
(1)
The $4.9 million loss represents a $4.3 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
42,726
$
41,804
$
41,700
$
42,042
$
40,634
Securities and other
5,474
5,283
5,273
5,515
5,620
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
212
137
213
258
199
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
276
314
297
765
385
Total interest and dividend income
48,688
47,538
47,483
48,580
46,838
Interest expense
Deposits
15,511
15,512
16,210
16,174
14,780
Borrowings
3,282
3,019
2,206
3,448
4,299
Total interest expense
18,793
18,531
18,416
19,622
19,079
Net interest income
29,895
29,007
29,067
28,958
27,759
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
636
1,171
-
-
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans
528
(57
)
(147
)
228
585
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
29,367
28,428
28,043
28,730
27,174
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
4,263
3,916
3,709
4,129
4,193
Customer service fees
3,589
3,525
3,604
3,788
3,737
(Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1)
(4,942
)
-
-
-
50
Mortgage banking income
605
456
597
681
558
Bank-owned life insurance income
602
614
590
570
583
Customer derivative income
104
212
495
265
168
Other income
425
195
397
220
168
Total non-interest income
4,646
8,918
9,392
9,653
9,457
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
14,274
13,733
13,358
14,383
13,860
Occupancy and equipment
3,546
3,325
3,634
3,405
3,317
Depreciation
1,023
1,049
1,042
1,048
1,065
Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net
3
90
71
-
(248
)
Outside services
457
482
372
386
462
Professional services
514
592
343
441
238
Communication
194
166
189
189
192
Marketing
682
518
492
434
521
Amortization of intangible assets
233
233
233
233
233
FDIC assessment
464
456
457
451
448
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
1,205
239
-
-
-
Provision for unfunded commitments
-
(74
)
(625
)
35
-
Other expenses
3,943
3,842
4,319
3,767
3,754
Total non-interest expense
26,538
24,651
23,885
24,772
23,842
Income before income taxes
7,475
12,695
13,550
13,611
12,789
Income tax expense
1,383
2,484
2,551
1,418
2,532
Net income
$
6,092
$
10,211
$
10,999
$
12,193
$
10,257
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.40
$
0.67
$
0.72
$
0.80
$
0.67
Diluted
0.40
0.66
0.72
0.80
0.67
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,321
15,304
15,261
15,261
15,227
Diluted
15,372
15,393
15,346
15,326
15,275
(1)
The $4.9 million loss represents a $4.3 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Earning assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
4.68
%
4.55
%
4.92
%
5.54
%
5.65
%
Available-for-sale debt securities
3.86
3.80
3.69
3.86
3.95
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
7.20
4.78
12.07
10.10
6.49
Loans:
Commercial real estate
5.76
5.58
5.61
5.67
5.61
Commercial and industrial
6.41
6.57
6.62
6.98
6.76
Residential real estate
4.14
4.22
4.13
4.11
4.13
Consumer
6.98
7.03
6.89
7.23
7.26
Total loans
5.48
5.42
5.40
5.49
5.41
Total earning assets
5.23
%
5.16
%
5.14
%
5.24
%
5.18
%
Funding liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
1.44
%
1.41
%
1.42
%
1.48
%
1.39
%
Savings
0.71
0.71
0.72
0.70
0.65
Money market
2.75
2.77
2.94
3.13
2.93
Time
3.91
4.11
4.30
4.39
4.33
Total interest-bearing deposits
2.28
2.31
2.41
2.45
2.35
Borrowings
4.85
4.61
4.20
4.38
4.57
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.51
%
2.52
%
2.54
%
2.66
%
2.64
%
Net interest spread
2.72
2.64
2.60
2.58
2.54
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1)
3.23
3.17
3.17
3.15
3.09
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1)
$
23,643
$
27,999
$
24,000
$
54,897
$
27,407
Available-for-sale debt securities (2)
591,462
587,878
591,455
591,331
594,455
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
11,804
11,623
7,023
10,158
12,324
Loans:
Commercial real estate
1,766,720
1,759,321
1,699,869
1,645,933
1,600,253
Commercial and industrial
469,816
469,331
458,157
473,049
468,052
Residential real estate
804,469
820,837
836,375
851,426
865,412
Consumer
109,023
104,413
103,681
101,230
97,371
Total loans (3)
3,150,028
3,153,902
3,098,082
3,071,638
3,031,088
Total earning assets
3,776,937
3,781,402
3,720,560
3,728,024
3,665,274
Cash and due from banks
29,861
29,972
32,771
34,036
30,809
Allowance for credit losses
(28,786
)
(29,143
)
(29,021
)
(28,893
)
(28,567
)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
123,062
123,295
123,527
123,761
123,994
Other assets
169,540
171,477
171,351
170,113
168,239
Total assets
$
4,070,614
$
4,077,003
$
4,019,188
$
4,027,041
$
3,959,749
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
906,557
$
916,129
$
898,597
$
888,325
$
858,657
Savings
545,304
547,672
543,430
547,482
542,950
Money market
392,034
401,268
394,536
378,855
355,731
Time
883,491
853,105
842,379
807,180
775,932
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,727,386
2,718,174
2,678,942
2,621,842
2,533,270
Borrowings
271,410
265,780
208,990
312,891
378,121
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,998,796
2,983,954
2,887,932
2,934,733
2,911,391
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
545,308
560,310
604,017
577,428
546,448
Other liabilities
57,268
66,589
67,533
60,731
65,712
Total liabilities
3,601,372
3,610,853
3,559,482
3,572,892
3,523,551
Total shareholders' equity
469,242
466,150
459,706
454,149
436,198
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,070,614
$
4,077,003
$
4,019,188
$
4,027,041
$
3,959,749
____________________________________________________________________
(1)
Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.
(2)
Average balances for available-for-sale debt securities are based on amortized cost.
(3)
Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accruing loans:
Commercial real estate
$
1,033
$
1,091
$
1,321
$
1,451
$
551
Commercial and industrial
1,344
1,354
1,098
1,218
1,301
Residential real estate
6,411
4,557
3,290
3,453
3,511
Consumer
944
1,084
1,285
978
914
Total non-accruing loans
9,732
8,086
6,994
7,100
6,277
Non-performing available-for-sale debt securities
2,403
4,960
5,760
-
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
12,135
$
13,046
$
12,754
$
7,100
$
6,277
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
0.31
%
0.26
%
0.22
%
0.23
%
0.20
%
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.30
0.32
0.31
0.18
0.16
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Balance at beginning of period
$
28,614
$
28,744
$
29,023
$
28,855
$
28,355
Charged-off loans
(266
)
(84
)
(150
)
(98
)
(106
)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
9
11
18
38
21
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(257
)
(73
)
(132
)
(60
)
(85
)
Provision for credit losses on loans
528
(57
)
(147
)
228
585
Balance at end of period
$
28,885
$
28,614
$
28,744
$
29,023
$
28,855
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
0.92
%
0.92
%
0.91
%
0.94
%
0.94
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans
297
354
411
409
460
NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Commercial and industrial
(204
)
(37
)
(84
)
(8
)
(2
)
Residential real estate
6
4
3
5
3
Consumer
(59
)
(40
)
(51
)
(57
)
(86
)
Total, net
$
(257
)
$
(73
)
$
(132
)
$
(60
)
$
(85
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE DEBT SECURITIES
Balance at beginning of period
$
1,204
$
568
$
-
$
-
$
-
Charged-off interest receivable on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
(603
)
-
-
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
636
1,171
-
-
Charged-off previously provisioned allowance for credit loss
(1,204
)
-
-
-
-
Balance at end of period
$
-
$
1,204
$
568
$
-
$
-
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Net income
$
6,092
$
10,211
$
10,999
$
12,193
$
10,257
Non-core items:
Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6)
4,942
-
-
-
(50
)
Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net
3
90
71
-
(248
)
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
1,205
239
-
-
-
Income tax expense (1)
(1,492
)
(80
)
(17
)
-
71
Total non-core items (2)
4,658
249
54
-
(227
)
Core earnings (2)
(A)
$
10,750
$
10,460
$
11,053
$
12,193
$
10,030
Net interest income
(B)
$
29,895
$
29,007
$
29,067
$
28,958
$
27,759
Non-interest income
4,646
8,918
9,392
9,653
9,457
Total revenue
34,541
37,925
38,459
38,611
37,216
Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6)
4,942
-
-
-
(50
)
Total core revenue (2)
(C)
$
39,483
$
37,925
$
38,459
$
38,611
$
37,166
Total non-interest expense
26,538
24,651
23,885
24,772
23,842
Non-core expenses:
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net
(3
)
(90
)
(71
)
-
248
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
(1,205
)
(239
)
-
-
-
Total non-core expenses (2)
(1,208
)
(329
)
(71
)
-
248
Core non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$
25,330
$
24,322
$
23,814
$
24,772
$
24,090
Total revenue
34,541
37,925
38,459
38,611
37,216
Total non-interest expense
26,538
24,651
23,885
24,772
23,842
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
(S)
$
8,003
$
13,274
$
14,574
$
13,839
$
13,374
Core revenue(2)
39,483
37,925
38,459
38,611
37,166
Core non-interest expense(2)
25,330
24,322
23,814
24,772
24,090
Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
(U)
$
14,153
$
13,603
$
14,645
$
13,839
$
13,076
(in millions)
Average earning assets
(E)
$
3,777
$
3,781
$
3,721
$
3,728
$
3,665
Average assets
(F)
4,071
4,077
4,019
4,027
3,960
Average shareholders' equity
(G)
469
466
460
454
436
Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)
(H)
346
343
336
330
312
Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3)
(I)
346
343
335
336
315
Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)
(J)
3,989
3,940
3,960
3,906
3,910
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Common shares outstanding, period-end
(K)
15,322
15,317
15,280
15,268
15,232
Average diluted shares outstanding
(L)
15,372
15,393
15,346
15,326
15,275
Core earnings per share, diluted (2)
(A/L)
$
0.70
$
0.68
$
0.72
$
0.80
$
0.66
Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)
(I/K)
22.58
22.47
21.93
22.02
20.68
Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(I/J)
8.67
8.73
8.46
8.61
8.06
Performance ratios (4)
GAAP return on assets
0.60
%
1.02
%
1.09
%
1.20
%
1.04
%
Core return on assets (2)
(A/F)
1.06
1.04
1.09
1.20
1.02
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets(2)
(S/F)
0.79
1.32
1.44
1.37
1.36
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2)
(U/F)
1.39
1.35
1.45
1.37
1.33
GAAP return on equity
5.21
8.88
9.52
10.68
9.46
Core return on equity (2)
(A/G)
9.19
9.09
9.57
10.68
9.25
Return on tangible equity
7.26
12.27
13.23
14.90
13.44
Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)
(A+Q)/H
12.66
12.57
13.29
14.90
13.15
Efficiency ratio (2) (5)
(D-O-Q)/(C+N)
62.10
62.00
59.84
62.09
62.78
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
(B+P)/E
3.23
3.17
3.17
3.15
3.09
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
(N)
$
706
$
717
$
718
$
686
$
528
Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense
(O)
141
131
139
138
191
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
(P)
560
568
578
550
389
Intangible amortization
(Q)
233
233
233
233
233
_____________________________________________________________
(1)
Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.26% in the first and second quarters of 2025, 23.73% in the fourth quarter 2024, 23.82% in the second and third quarter 2024, 24.01% in the first quarter 2024.
(2)
Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3)
Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
(4)
All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(5)
Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
(6)
The $4.9 million loss represents a $4.3 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.
