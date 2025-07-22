Anzeige
WKN: 346032 | ISIN: US0668491006 | Ticker-Symbol: 42K
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 08:01
26,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,20027,20022:30
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 22:26 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported second quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $6.1 million or $0.40 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $10.8 million or $0.70 per diluted share compared to GAAP net income of $10.2 million or $0.66 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $10.5 or 0.68 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to first quarter 2025, unless otherwise noted)

  • Obtained all regulatory approvals to complete acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc.

  • Recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America's "Best-in-State Banks" for the fourth consecutive year

  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.23% from 3.17%

  • 4% annualized growth in commercial loans; 7% growth quarter-to-date

Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, " This quarter we received all regulatory approvals to acquire Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank. This partnership represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen our presence in key markets with good deposit dynamics, increase operational scale, and deliver greater value to our customers through expanded presence and services, while demonstrating continued ability to execute growth opportunities for shareholders. We look forward to bringing our new partners on at or near the end of this month."

Mr. Simard further stated, "Our results mark another consistent quarter of core earnings with a stable and expanding margin well above our peers. I am very proud of the way our teams performed all the while working on integration plans and other strategic objectives. We continue to manage the balance sheet, optimizing returns and positioning us for the future which ultimately has gained us the recognition by Forbes as one of America's "Best-in-State Banks" for the fourth consecutive year, an honor that is awarded to less than 5% of all U.S. banks. Such an award is a testament to our people."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.32 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025, payable on September 12, 2025. This dividend equates to a 4.27% annualized yield based on the $29.96 closing share price of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2025, the last trading day of the second quarter 2025.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025)

Total assets remained stable at $4.1 billion at the end of the first and second quarter 2025 primarily due to strategically optimizing wholesale borrowings to fund loan originations in anticipation of the expected onboarding of deposits from Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank ("Woodsville").

Total cash and cash equivalents were $87.0 million at the end of the second quarter 2025, compared to $88.1 million at the end of the first quarter 2025. Interest-earning deposits held with other banks decreased to $36.1 million at the end of the second quarter 2025, compared to $54.3 million at the end of the first quarter and yielded 4.68% and 4.55%, respectively. The change in cash balances was driven by new loan originations and investment purchases offset by loan pay downs and advances.

Available-for-sale debt securities increased to $528.7 million compared to $514.0 million at first quarter 2025 driven by security purchases of $33.6 million, of which $29.1 million were securities issued by government sponsored entities, $4.5 million were bank subordinated notes, offset by pay downs of $13.3 million, called securities of $40 thousand, and net amortization of $123 thousand. Fair value adjustments decreased the securities portfolio by $6.1 million at quarter-end compared to $64.3 million at the end of the first quarter. During the second quarter, there was a $5.6 million reduction in corporate debt securities due to credit deterioration. The quarter-to-date weighted average yield of the securities portfolio was 3.86% compared to 3.80% at the end of first quarter driven by purchases of higher coupon fixed-rate securities. As of first and second quarter-end, our securities portfolio had an average life of 8.4 years and 8.0 years respectively, with an effective duration of 5.5 years and 5.0 years. All securities remain classified as available for sale to provide flexibility in asset funding and other opportunities as they arise.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock increased $2 million to $12.7 million at the end of the second quarter 2025 compared to $10.7 million at the end of the first quarter 2025 driven by the strategic deployment of $57.5 million in advances from FHLB to fund loan originations and purchase investments.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $528 thousand, which more than offset $257 thousand in net charged-off loans. As a result, the allowance grew to $28.9 million at the end of the second quarter 2025 compared to $28.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio stood at 0.92% for both quarters respectively.

Total deposits remained stable at $3.3 billion at the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter 2025 respectively. We witnessed a shift in deposit mix driven by the interest rate environment and wealth management brokerage transfers in the second quarter 2025 as money market deposits decreased $34.6 million offset by an increase of $32 million in time deposits driven by interest rates and an increase of $4.7 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits driven by seasonality.

The Company's book value per share was $30.60 as of the end of the second quarter 2025 compared to $30.51 at the end of the first quarter 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $22.58 at the end of the second quarter 2025, compared to $22.47 at the end of the first quarter 2025.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for June 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2024)

The net interest margin increased to 3.23% in the second quarter 2025 compared to 3.09% in the same respective quarter 2024. As loan balances grew $86.7 million year-over-year, the yield on loans grew 7 basis points to 5.48% in the second quarter 2025, up from 5.41% in the same quarter 2024 primarily driven by higher yielding commercial real estate loans.

Total interest and dividend income increased by 3.9% or $1.9 million to $48.7 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $46.8 million in the prior year primarily driven by the repricing of commercial adjustable-rate loans and $166.5 million higher loan balances within the commercial real estate portfolio. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.23% compared to 5.18% in the second quarter 2024. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.76% in the second quarter 2025 from 5.61% in the second quarter 2024. Total loan yield growth was partially offset by a decrease in the commercial and industrial yields from 6.76% to 6.41% for the second quarter 2025, and the consumer yield declined from 7.26% in the second quarter of 2024 to 6.98% in the second quarter 2025.

Total interest expense decreased by 1.5% to $18.8 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $19.1 million in the second quarter 2024 driven by decreases in interest bearing deposit costs from 2.35% to 2.28% in the second quarter 2025, offset by 5% increase in deposit balances year over year primarily driven a $49.8 million increase in interest bearing deposits, an $11.5 million increase in money market deposits and a $93.6 million in organic growth in time deposits as customers flocked to higher interest rate accounts during volatile interest rate environment. Time deposit yields decreased from 4.33% in the second quarter 2024 to 3.91% in the second quarter 2025.

The provision for credit losses on loans of $528 thousand in the second quarter 2025 compared to a provision of $585 thousand in the second quarter 2024, primarily driven by the volume of loans.

Non-interest income decreased $4.8 million in the second quarter 2025 to $4.6 million compared to $9.5 million in the same quarter 2024 primarily driven by the Company recognizing impairment losses of $4.9 million on available-for-sale debt securities and other receivables during the three months ended June 30, 2025. The losses were included in net (loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities in the consolidated statements of income. The losses related to a corporate bond security and other receivable due to credit deterioration where the Company had determined that it no longer intended to hold the security until recovery of the amortized cost basis. Customer service fees decreased $148 thousand driven by lower non-sufficient fund charges. Other income increased $257 thousand driven primarily by credit card incentives.

Non-interest expenses increased $2.7 million to $26.5 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $23.8 million in the second quarter 2024 driven by $1.2 million in acquisition expenses related to Woodsville. Salaries and benefits increased 3% to $14.3 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to $13.9 million in the second quarter 2024 due to cost-of-living adjustments. Professional services fees increased $276 thousand to $514 thousand in the second quarter 2025 compared to $238 thousand in the second quarter 2024 driven by audit exam and legal fee timing. Gain on sale of property decreased year-over-year by $251 thousand driven by the sale of our Avery Lane office in the second quarter 2024.

Income tax expense was $1.4 million for the second quarter 2025 compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter 2025 was 19% and 20% for the second quarter of 2024.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, including those related to our pending acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank; (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (17) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; (18) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

###

CONTACTS

Josephine Iannelli; EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; (207) 288-3314

TABLE

INDEX

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED)

A

Selected Financial Highlights

B

Balance Sheets

C

Loan and Deposit Analysis

D

Statements of Income

E

Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend)

F

Average Yields and Costs

G

Average Balances

H

Asset Quality Analysis

I-J

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

PER SHARE DATA

Net earnings, diluted

$

0.40

$

0.66

$

0.72

$

0.80

$

0.67

Core earnings, diluted (1)

0.70

0.68

0.72

0.80

0.66

Total book value

30.60

30.51

30.00

30.12

28.81

Tangible book value (1)

22.58

22.47

21.93

22.02

20.68

Market price at period end

29.96

29.50

30.58

30.84

26.88

Dividends

0.32

0.30

0.30

0.30

0.30

PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)

Return on assets

0.60

%

1.02

%

1.09

%

1.20

%

1.04

%

Core return on assets (1)

1.06

1.04

1.09

1.20

1.02

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)

0.79

1.32

1.44

1.37

1.36

Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)

1.39

1.35

1.45

1.37

1.33

Return on equity

5.21

8.88

9.52

10.68

9.46

Core return on equity (1)

9.19

9.09

9.57

10.68

9.25

Return on tangible equity

7.26

12.27

13.23

14.90

13.44

Core return on tangible equity (1)

12.66

12.57

13.29

14.90

13.15

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3)

3.23

3.17

3.17

3.15

3.09

Efficiency ratio (1)

62.10

62.00

59.84

62.09

62.78

FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)

Total assets

$

4,112

$

4,063

$

4,083

$

4,030

$

4,034

Total earning assets (4)

3,789

3,761

3,782

3,720

3,726

Total investments

529

514

521

536

513

Total loans

3,153

3,124

3,147

3,082

3,064

Allowance for credit losses

29

30

29

29

29

Total goodwill and intangible assets

123

123

123

124

124

Total deposits

3,292

3,297

3,268

3,261

3,140

Total shareholders' equity

469

466

458

460

439

Net income

6

10

11

12

10

Core earnings (1)

11

10

11

12

10

ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS

Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans

0.03

%

0.01

%

0.02

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans

0.92

0.92

0.91

0.94

0.94

Loans/deposits

96

95

96

95

98

Shareholders' equity to total assets

11.40

11.50

11.23

11.41

10.88

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets

8.67

8.73

8.46

8.61

8.06

___________________________________________________________________

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

(2)

All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(3)

Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.

(4)

Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.

(5)

Current quarter annualized.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

50,948

$

33,802

$

34,266

$

39,877

$

39,673

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

36,087

54,329

37,896

41,343

62,163

Total cash and cash equivalents

87,035

88,131

72,162

81,220

101,836

Available-for-sale debt securities

528,690

513,961

521,018

535,892

512,928

Less: Allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities

-

(1,204

)

(568

)

-

-

Net available-for-sale debt securities

528,690

512,757

520,450

535,892

512,928

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

12,695

10,695

12,237

7,600

14,755

Loans held for sale

2,829

1,515

1,235

1,272

3,897

Total loans

3,152,664

3,124,240

3,147,096

3,081,735

3,064,181

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(28,885

)

(28,614

)

(28,744

)

(29,023

)

(28,855

)

Net loans

3,123,779

3,095,626

3,118,352

3,052,712

3,035,326

Premises and equipment, net

52,647

51,659

51,237

51,644

51,628

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Goodwill

119,477

119,477

119,477

119,477

119,477

Other intangible assets

3,472

3,705

3,938

4,171

4,404

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

83,074

82,471

81,858

81,824

81,221

Deferred tax asset, net

23,290

23,298

23,330

20,923

24,750

Other assets

75,017

73,892

79,051

73,192

83,978

Total assets

$

4,112,005

$

4,063,226

$

4,083,327

$

4,029,927

$

4,034,200

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Non-interest bearing demand

$

552,074

$

547,401

$

575,649

$

604,963

$

553,067

Interest-bearing demand

931,854

930,031

910,191

913,910

882,068

Savings

542,579

551,280

545,816

544,235

544,980

Money market

370,709

405,326

405,758

380,624

359,208

Time

894,772

862,773

830,274

817,354

801,143

Total deposits

3,291,988

3,296,811

3,267,688

3,261,086

3,140,466

Senior borrowings

256,441

199,982

249,981

186,207

329,349

Subordinated borrowings

40,620

40,620

40,620

60,580

60,541

Total borrowings

297,061

240,602

290,601

246,787

389,890

Other liabilities

54,096

58,502

66,610

62,138

64,937

Total liabilities

3,643,145

3,595,915

3,624,899

3,570,011

3,595,293

Total shareholders' equity

468,860

467,311

458,428

459,916

438,907

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,112,005

$

4,063,226

$

4,083,327

$

4,029,927

$

4,034,200

Net shares outstanding

15,322

15,317

15,280

15,268

15,232

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Annualized

Growth %

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Quarter

Year

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

to Date

to Date

Commercial real estate

$

1,767,206

$

1,762,132

$

1,741,223

$

1,677,310

$

1,634,658

1

%

3

%

Commercial and industrial

400,908

370,683

388,599

382,554

421,297

33

6

Total commercial loans

2,168,114

2,132,815

2,129,822

2,059,864

2,055,955

7

4

Residential real estate

796,184

807,514

826,492

836,566

854,718

(6

)

(8

)

Consumer

111,036

105,404

103,803

103,415

99,776

21

14

Tax exempt and other

77,330

78,507

86,979

81,890

53,732

(6

)

(22

)

Total loans

$

3,152,664

$

3,124,240

$

3,147,096

$

3,081,735

$

3,064,181

4

%

-

%

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Annualized

Growth %

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Quarter

Year

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

to Date

to Date

Non-interest bearing demand

$

552,074

$

547,401

$

575,649

$

604,963

$

553,067

3

%

(8

)%

Interest-bearing demand

931,854

930,031

910,191

913,910

882,068

1

5

Savings

542,579

551,280

545,816

544,235

544,980

(6

)

(1

)

Money market

370,709

405,326

405,758

380,624

359,208

(34

)

(17

)

Total non-maturity deposits

2,397,216

2,434,038

2,437,414

2,443,732

2,339,323

(6

)

(3

)

Time

894,772

862,773

830,274

817,354

801,143

15

16

Total deposits

$

3,291,988

$

3,296,811

$

3,267,688

$

3,261,086

$

3,140,466

(1

)%

1

%

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest and dividend income

Loans

$

42,726

$

40,634

$

84,530

$

80,104

Securities available for sale

5,474

5,620

10,757

11,150

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

212

199

349

487

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

276

385

590

920

Total interest and dividend income

48,688

46,838

96,226

92,661

Interest expense

Deposits

15,511

14,780

31,023

29,312

Borrowings

3,282

4,299

6,301

7,535

Total interest expense

18,793

19,079

37,324

36,847

Net interest income

29,895

27,759

58,902

55,814

Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities

-

-

636

-

Provision for credit losses on loans

528

585

471

874

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

29,367

27,174

57,795

54,940

Non-interest income

Trust and investment management fee income

4,263

4,193

8,179

7,863

Customer service fees

3,589

3,737

7,114

7,447

(Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1)

(4,942

)

50

(4,942

)

50

Mortgage banking income

605

558

1,061

815

Bank-owned life insurance income

602

583

1,216

1,144

Customer derivative income

104

168

316

168

Other income

425

168

620

356

Total non-interest income

4,646

9,457

13,564

17,843

Non-interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

14,274

13,860

28,007

27,108

Occupancy and equipment

3,546

3,317

6,871

6,749

Depreciation

1,023

1,065

2,072

2,106

Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net

3

(248

)

93

(263

)

Outside services

457

462

939

800

Professional services

514

238

1,106

638

Communication

194

192

360

381

Marketing

682

521

1,200

1,088

Amortization of intangible assets

233

233

466

466

FDIC assessment

464

448

920

900

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

1,205

-

1,444

20

Provision for unfunded commitments

-

-

(74

)

(185

)

Other expenses

3,943

3,754

7,785

7,522

Total non-interest expense

26,538

23,842

51,189

47,330

Income before income taxes

7,475

12,789

20,170

25,453

Income tax expense

1,383

2,532

3,867

5,101

Net income

$

6,092

$

10,257

$

16,303

$

20,352

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.40

$

0.67

$

1.06

$

1.34

Diluted

0.40

0.67

1.06

1.33

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

15,321

15,227

15,312

15,213

Diluted

15,372

15,275

15,382

15,273

(1)

The $4.9 million loss represents a $4.3 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Interest and dividend income

Loans

$

42,726

$

41,804

$

41,700

$

42,042

$

40,634

Securities and other

5,474

5,283

5,273

5,515

5,620

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

212

137

213

258

199

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

276

314

297

765

385

Total interest and dividend income

48,688

47,538

47,483

48,580

46,838

Interest expense

Deposits

15,511

15,512

16,210

16,174

14,780

Borrowings

3,282

3,019

2,206

3,448

4,299

Total interest expense

18,793

18,531

18,416

19,622

19,079

Net interest income

29,895

29,007

29,067

28,958

27,759

Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities

-

636

1,171

-

-

Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans

528

(57

)

(147

)

228

585

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

29,367

28,428

28,043

28,730

27,174

Non-interest income

Trust and investment management fee income

4,263

3,916

3,709

4,129

4,193

Customer service fees

3,589

3,525

3,604

3,788

3,737

(Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1)

(4,942

)

-

-

-

50

Mortgage banking income

605

456

597

681

558

Bank-owned life insurance income

602

614

590

570

583

Customer derivative income

104

212

495

265

168

Other income

425

195

397

220

168

Total non-interest income

4,646

8,918

9,392

9,653

9,457

Non-interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

14,274

13,733

13,358

14,383

13,860

Occupancy and equipment

3,546

3,325

3,634

3,405

3,317

Depreciation

1,023

1,049

1,042

1,048

1,065

Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net

3

90

71

-

(248

)

Outside services

457

482

372

386

462

Professional services

514

592

343

441

238

Communication

194

166

189

189

192

Marketing

682

518

492

434

521

Amortization of intangible assets

233

233

233

233

233

FDIC assessment

464

456

457

451

448

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

1,205

239

-

-

-

Provision for unfunded commitments

-

(74

)

(625

)

35

-

Other expenses

3,943

3,842

4,319

3,767

3,754

Total non-interest expense

26,538

24,651

23,885

24,772

23,842

Income before income taxes

7,475

12,695

13,550

13,611

12,789

Income tax expense

1,383

2,484

2,551

1,418

2,532

Net income

$

6,092

$

10,211

$

10,999

$

12,193

$

10,257

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.40

$

0.67

$

0.72

$

0.80

$

0.67

Diluted

0.40

0.66

0.72

0.80

0.67

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

15,321

15,304

15,261

15,261

15,227

Diluted

15,372

15,393

15,346

15,326

15,275

(1)

The $4.9 million loss represents a $4.3 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Earning assets

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

4.68

%

4.55

%

4.92

%

5.54

%

5.65

%

Available-for-sale debt securities

3.86

3.80

3.69

3.86

3.95

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

7.20

4.78

12.07

10.10

6.49

Loans:

Commercial real estate

5.76

5.58

5.61

5.67

5.61

Commercial and industrial

6.41

6.57

6.62

6.98

6.76

Residential real estate

4.14

4.22

4.13

4.11

4.13

Consumer

6.98

7.03

6.89

7.23

7.26

Total loans

5.48

5.42

5.40

5.49

5.41

Total earning assets

5.23

%

5.16

%

5.14

%

5.24

%

5.18

%

Funding liabilities

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand

1.44

%

1.41

%

1.42

%

1.48

%

1.39

%

Savings

0.71

0.71

0.72

0.70

0.65

Money market

2.75

2.77

2.94

3.13

2.93

Time

3.91

4.11

4.30

4.39

4.33

Total interest-bearing deposits

2.28

2.31

2.41

2.45

2.35

Borrowings

4.85

4.61

4.20

4.38

4.57

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.51

%

2.52

%

2.54

%

2.66

%

2.64

%

Net interest spread

2.72

2.64

2.60

2.58

2.54

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1)

3.23

3.17

3.17

3.15

3.09

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Assets

Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1)

$

23,643

$

27,999

$

24,000

$

54,897

$

27,407

Available-for-sale debt securities (2)

591,462

587,878

591,455

591,331

594,455

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

11,804

11,623

7,023

10,158

12,324

Loans:

Commercial real estate

1,766,720

1,759,321

1,699,869

1,645,933

1,600,253

Commercial and industrial

469,816

469,331

458,157

473,049

468,052

Residential real estate

804,469

820,837

836,375

851,426

865,412

Consumer

109,023

104,413

103,681

101,230

97,371

Total loans (3)

3,150,028

3,153,902

3,098,082

3,071,638

3,031,088

Total earning assets

3,776,937

3,781,402

3,720,560

3,728,024

3,665,274

Cash and due from banks

29,861

29,972

32,771

34,036

30,809

Allowance for credit losses

(28,786

)

(29,143

)

(29,021

)

(28,893

)

(28,567

)

Goodwill and other intangible assets

123,062

123,295

123,527

123,761

123,994

Other assets

169,540

171,477

171,351

170,113

168,239

Total assets

$

4,070,614

$

4,077,003

$

4,019,188

$

4,027,041

$

3,959,749

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand

$

906,557

$

916,129

$

898,597

$

888,325

$

858,657

Savings

545,304

547,672

543,430

547,482

542,950

Money market

392,034

401,268

394,536

378,855

355,731

Time

883,491

853,105

842,379

807,180

775,932

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,727,386

2,718,174

2,678,942

2,621,842

2,533,270

Borrowings

271,410

265,780

208,990

312,891

378,121

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,998,796

2,983,954

2,887,932

2,934,733

2,911,391

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

545,308

560,310

604,017

577,428

546,448

Other liabilities

57,268

66,589

67,533

60,731

65,712

Total liabilities

3,601,372

3,610,853

3,559,482

3,572,892

3,523,551

Total shareholders' equity

469,242

466,150

459,706

454,149

436,198

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,070,614

$

4,077,003

$

4,019,188

$

4,027,041

$

3,959,749

____________________________________________________________________

(1)

Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.

(2)

Average balances for available-for-sale debt securities are based on amortized cost.

(3)

Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

Non-accruing loans:

Commercial real estate

$

1,033

$

1,091

$

1,321

$

1,451

$

551

Commercial and industrial

1,344

1,354

1,098

1,218

1,301

Residential real estate

6,411

4,557

3,290

3,453

3,511

Consumer

944

1,084

1,285

978

914

Total non-accruing loans

9,732

8,086

6,994

7,100

6,277

Non-performing available-for-sale debt securities

2,403

4,960

5,760

-

-

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Total non-performing assets

$

12,135

$

13,046

$

12,754

$

7,100

$

6,277

Total non-accruing loans/total loans

0.31

%

0.26

%

0.22

%

0.23

%

0.20

%

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.30

0.32

0.31

0.18

0.16

PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

Balance at beginning of period

$

28,614

$

28,744

$

29,023

$

28,855

$

28,355

Charged-off loans

(266

)

(84

)

(150

)

(98

)

(106

)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

9

11

18

38

21

Net loans (charged-off) recovered

(257

)

(73

)

(132

)

(60

)

(85

)

Provision for credit losses on loans

528

(57

)

(147

)

228

585

Balance at end of period

$

28,885

$

28,614

$

28,744

$

29,023

$

28,855

Allowance for credit losses/total loans

0.92

%

0.92

%

0.91

%

0.94

%

0.94

%

Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans

297

354

411

409

460

NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Commercial and industrial

(204

)

(37

)

(84

)

(8

)

(2

)

Residential real estate

6

4

3

5

3

Consumer

(59

)

(40

)

(51

)

(57

)

(86

)

Total, net

$

(257

)

$

(73

)

$

(132

)

$

(60

)

$

(85

)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.03

%

0.01

%

0.02

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE DEBT SECURITIES

Balance at beginning of period

$

1,204

$

568

$

-

$

-

$

-

Charged-off interest receivable on available-for-sale debt securities

-

-

(603

)

-

-

Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities

-

636

1,171

-

-

Charged-off previously provisioned allowance for credit loss

(1,204

)

-

-

-

-

Balance at end of period

$

-

$

1,204

$

568

$

-

$

-

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Net income

$

6,092

$

10,211

$

10,999

$

12,193

$

10,257

Non-core items:

Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6)

4,942

-

-

-

(50

)

Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net

3

90

71

-

(248

)

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

1,205

239

-

-

-

Income tax expense (1)

(1,492

)

(80

)

(17

)

-

71

Total non-core items (2)

4,658

249

54

-

(227

)

Core earnings (2)
(A)

$

10,750

$

10,460

$

11,053

$

12,193

$

10,030

Net interest income
(B)

$

29,895

$

29,007

$

29,067

$

28,958

$

27,759

Non-interest income

4,646

8,918

9,392

9,653

9,457

Total revenue

34,541

37,925

38,459

38,611

37,216

Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6)

4,942

-

-

-

(50

)

Total core revenue (2)
(C)

$

39,483

$

37,925

$

38,459

$

38,611

$

37,166

Total non-interest expense

26,538

24,651

23,885

24,772

23,842

Non-core expenses:

(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net

(3

)

(90

)

(71

)

-

248

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

(1,205

)

(239

)

-

-

-

Total non-core expenses (2)

(1,208

)

(329

)

(71

)

-

248

Core non-interest expense (2)
(D)

$

25,330

$

24,322

$

23,814

$

24,772

$

24,090

Total revenue

34,541

37,925

38,459

38,611

37,216

Total non-interest expense

26,538

24,651

23,885

24,772

23,842

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
(S)

$

8,003

$

13,274

$

14,574

$

13,839

$

13,374

Core revenue(2)

39,483

37,925

38,459

38,611

37,166

Core non-interest expense(2)

25,330

24,322

23,814

24,772

24,090

Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
(U)

$

14,153

$

13,603

$

14,645

$

13,839

$

13,076

(in millions)

Average earning assets
(E)

$

3,777

$

3,781

$

3,721

$

3,728

$

3,665

Average assets
(F)

4,071

4,077

4,019

4,027

3,960

Average shareholders' equity
(G)

469

466

460

454

436

Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)
(H)

346

343

336

330

312

Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3)
(I)

346

343

335

336

315

Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)
(J)

3,989

3,940

3,960

3,906

3,910

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Common shares outstanding, period-end

(K)

15,322

15,317

15,280

15,268

15,232

Average diluted shares outstanding

(L)

15,372

15,393

15,346

15,326

15,275

Core earnings per share, diluted (2)

(A/L)

$

0.70

$

0.68

$

0.72

$

0.80

$

0.66

Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)

(I/K)

22.58

22.47

21.93

22.02

20.68

Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(I/J)

8.67

8.73

8.46

8.61

8.06

Performance ratios (4)

GAAP return on assets

0.60

%

1.02

%

1.09

%

1.20

%

1.04

%

Core return on assets (2)

(A/F)

1.06

1.04

1.09

1.20

1.02

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets(2)

(S/F)

0.79

1.32

1.44

1.37

1.36

Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2)

(U/F)

1.39

1.35

1.45

1.37

1.33

GAAP return on equity

5.21

8.88

9.52

10.68

9.46

Core return on equity (2)

(A/G)

9.19

9.09

9.57

10.68

9.25

Return on tangible equity

7.26

12.27

13.23

14.90

13.44

Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)

(A+Q)/H

12.66

12.57

13.29

14.90

13.15

Efficiency ratio (2) (5)

(D-O-Q)/(C+N)

62.10

62.00

59.84

62.09

62.78

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)

(B+P)/E

3.23

3.17

3.17

3.15

3.09

Supplementary data (in thousands)

Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio

(N)

$

706

$

717

$

718

$

686

$

528

Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense

(O)

141

131

139

138

191

Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin

(P)

560

568

578

550

389

Intangible amortization

(Q)

233

233

233

233

233

_____________________________________________________________

(1)

Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.26% in the first and second quarters of 2025, 23.73% in the fourth quarter 2024, 23.82% in the second and third quarter 2024, 24.01% in the first quarter 2024.

(2)

Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3)

Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.

(4)

All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(5)

Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(6)

The $4.9 million loss represents a $4.3 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

SOURCE: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
