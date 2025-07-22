

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday, amid fading hopes of a trade deal between the country and Europe.



Caution prevailed ahead of the August 1 deadline, as trade tensions escalated and the EU officials signalled counter-measures to protect their interests.



The dollar index was down 0.4 percent at 97.14.



The yield on the 10-year treasury note declined to 4.33 percent.



The greenback declined to near 2-week lows of 1.3532 against the pound, 0.7920 against the franc and 146.30 against the yen. The greenback is poised to challenge support around 1.37 against the pound, 0.77 against the franc and 145.00 against the yen.



The greenback fell to a 2-week low of 1.1760 against the euro and a fresh 2-week low of 1.3605 against the loonie. The greenback may find support around 1.19 against the euro and 1.34 against the loonie.



The greenback dropped to 1-week lows of 0.6558 against the aussie and 0.6004 against the kiwi. The greenback is seen finding support around 0.68 against the aussie and 0.62 against the kiwi.



