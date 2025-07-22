

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $701 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $579 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $623 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $6.910 billion from $7.139 billion last year.



Baker Hughes Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



