

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $37.05 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $10.83 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Enphase Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.86 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $363.15 million from $303.45 million last year.



Enphase Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $37.05 Mln. vs. $10.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $363.15 Mln vs. $303.45 Mln last year.



