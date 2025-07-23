

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carlsmed Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 6.70 million shares of common stock at an initial price to the public of $15.00 per share.



The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'CARL' on July 23, 2025.



The offering is expected to close on July 24, 2025.



Carlsmed has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.005 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The company expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Carlsmed, to be approximately $100.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional common stock.



BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Piper Sandler are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Truist Securities and BTIG are acting as joint book-runners for the proposed offering.



