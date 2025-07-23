

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NIQ Global Intelligence plc announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 50 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $21.00 per ordinary share.



The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7.50 million ordinary shares from the selling shareholder at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The company's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 23, 2025, under the ticker symbol 'NIQ.' The offering is expected to close on July 24, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.



The company said it intends to use the net proceeds that it receives from the offering, together with available cash, as necessary, to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility and a portion of the amounts outstanding under its US term loan facility and to use any remaining net proceeds for working capital and for general corporate purposes.



The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholder.



