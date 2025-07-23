

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS.AX, WDS) reported that its production for the second quarter increased about 13% to 50.1 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent or MMboe from 44.4 MMboe last year. Sales for the quarter were 54.4 MMboe up from 48.2 MMboe last year.



Revenue for the second quarter rose about 8% to US$3.275 billion from US$3.043 billion in the prior year.



The company said it remains firmly on track to meet its target of reducing net equity Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2025.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2025, the company now expects production to be 188 MMboe - 195 MMboe compared to the prior outlook of 186 MMboe - 196 MMboe.



