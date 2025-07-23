

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 8-day high of 0.6569 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day high of 96.56 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 06554 and 96.17, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.7881 and 0.8929 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.7913 and 0.8915, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 98.00 against the yen, 1.77 against the euro and 0.90 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News