

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 9-day high of 0.6015 against the U.S. dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 0.5999.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 2-day highs of 88.35 and 1.9530 from yesterday's closing values of 88.03 and 1.9569, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.0931 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0925.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, 1.93 against the euro and 1.10 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News