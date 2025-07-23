

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 1.3594 against the U.S. dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.3605.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie advanced to 2-day highs of 108.24 and 1.5955 from yesterday's closing quotes of 107.88 and 1.5969, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 109.00 against the yen and 1.58 against the euro.



