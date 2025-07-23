Das Instrument 6G40 AU0000294233 SPARTAN RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2025

The instrument 6G40 AU0000294233 SPARTAN RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2025



Das Instrument HO0 AU000000HRN5 HORIZON GOLD LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2025

The instrument HO0 AU000000HRN5 HORIZON GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2025



Das Instrument BDD AU000000CNJ3 CONICO LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.07.2025

The instrument BDD AU000000CNJ3 CONICO LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 24.07.2025



Das Instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.07.2025

The instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 24.07.2025





