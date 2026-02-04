

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) issued a trading statement on its operational performance for the nine-month period ending 31 December 2025. The regulated networks businesses have delivered a 64% increase in investment compared to the first nine months of last year. Generation output from SSE Renewables over the first nine months was 7% higher than the same period in prior year.



The Group expects that 2025/26 adjusted earnings per share will be between 144 - 152 pence, reflecting strong operational performance against mixed weather conditions. Previously reported Business Unit operating profit expectations remain unchanged. The Group said an update on actual performance will be provided in notification of closed period statement on 2 April 2026.



Shares of SSE plc are currently trading at 2,440.00 pence, up 1.2%.



