

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor ASA (EQNR.OL) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.32 billion, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $1.87 billion, or $0.65 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Equinor ASA reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 billion or $0.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $25.15 billion from $25.54 billion last year.



Equinor ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.87 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $25.15 Bln vs. $25.54 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News