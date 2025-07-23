Ipsen Pharma: Ipsen announces changes to its Executive Committee

PARIS, FRANCE, 23 July 2025 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty care biopharmaceutical company, today announced the following changes to its Executive Committee:

Mari Scheiffele is appointed to EVP, Chief Product Officer

is appointed to Andreas Gerber is appointed to EVP, Head of International

is appointed to Caroline Sitbon is appointed to EVP, General Counsel



Mari, Andreas and Caroline will report to Ipsen's Chief Executive Officer, David Loew, beginning September 1, 2025.

After 4 years successfully leading the commercial operations for the International Region at Ipsen, Mari Scheiffele will now lead all medicines in Oncology and Rare Disease at Ipsen. In the new role, Mari will focus on driving product development and pipeline innovation for new medicines and lead globally, brands and life cycle management. Mari succeeds Bartek Bednarz who will now lead the newly created Asia, Pacific & China region at Ipsen.

Andreas Gerber joins Ipsen from Johnson & Johnson where he most recently served as Worldwide Vice-president and Head of the Oncology Franchise. In his new role as Head of International, Andreas will lead Ipsen's operations in all geographies excluding North America. Andreas's extensive business acumen and commercial operations experience will support driving growth in Ipsen's three therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience across the International region. Andreas succeeds Mari Scheiffele.

Finally, Caroline Sitbon has been promoted to the role of Ipsen's General Counsel. Caroline joined the company from GSK in 2024 as Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs. In her new role, Caroline will lead legal and business ethics and will also serve as the Board of Directors' General Secretary. Caroline succeeds François Garnier who will be retiring after a very successful career, including his tenure as Ipsen's General Counsel and General Secretary to the Board of Directors.

"These three appointments bring additional highly qualified global leaders to our executive leadership team and I'm delighted that they represent a combination of internal promotions and new leaders that have joined Ipsen," said David Loew, Chief Executive Officer. "After personally working with both Mari and Caroline throughout their tenure at Ipsen, I have been impressed by their leadership, business insights and innovative mindsets. Each of these leaders, in their respective fields, have strongly contributed and partnered with Executive Leadership Team members to the ongoing transformation that we have been successfully driving at Ipsen. I am also very pleased to welcome Andreas to Ipsen. Over the last few years, I have observed his accomplishments and am convinced that his leadership and capacity to inspire our teams to execute and deliver on our strategy will be instrumental in our continuous growth trajectory in those respective markets. These additions also now represent a gender-balanced Executive Committee at Ipsen. I would also like to warmly thank François Garnier who had a long and distinguished career at Ipsen, making a big impact on the development of our company."

Mari Scheiffele said, "I am honored to step into the role of Chief Product Officer at such an exciting time for our company. I am committed to driving innovation, fostering a culture of excellence, and continuing to work with our teams to deliver impact for our customers and patients."

Andreas Gerber said, "I am thrilled to join Ipsen to lead the International Region and to work, together, with a world-class team to make a real impact on patients' everyday lives. I am looking forward to driving our innovative medicines across the portfolio to create access and adoption for patients and customers worldwide and to realize the full potential of our transformative therapies."

Caroline Sitbon added, "It is an honor to take the General Counsel and General Secretary role and be part of this dynamic and fast-growing organization committed to advancing science for patients and consumers. I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead a highly qualified team that ensures our commitment to remain unwavering in compliance and integrity".

ABOUT IPSEN

We are a global biopharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing transformative medicines to patients in three therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience.

Our pipeline is fueled by internal and external innovation and supported by nearly 100 years of development experience and global hubs in the U.S., France and the U.K. Our teams in more than 40 countries and our partnerships around the world enable us to bring medicines to patients in more than 80 countries.

Ipsen is listed in Paris.

