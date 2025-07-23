

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to 147.21 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent near 2-week high of 146.20.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 172.74, 199.01 and 185.44 from recent highs of 172.27, 198.44 and 184.90, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 149.00 against the greenback, 174.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound and 187.00 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News